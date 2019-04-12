UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Lightweights: Apr 12/19

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Lightweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 Max Holloway 493.5 2 2 2 Tony Ferguson 344.5 3 3 5 Al Iaquinta 264 4 5 Islam Makhachev 211.5 5 6 13 Charles Oliveira 210.5 6 7 4 Dustin Poirier 209.5 7 8 16 Francisco Trinaldo 188 8 16 6 Justin Gaethje 184 9 9 Dan Hooker 178 10 10 14 James Vick 171 11 11 10 Paul Felder 169 12 12 Carlos Diego Ferreira 162.5 13 13 8 Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone 142 14 15 11 Gregor Gillespie 133 15 18 Beneil Dariush 132.5 16 17 Nik Lentz 125.5 17 14 9 Edson Barboza 116.5 18 19 David Teymur 110 19 20 Mairbek Taisumov 109 20 21 12 Alexander Hernandez 101 21 22 Gilbert Burns 99 22 23 Yancy Medeiros 96 23 24 Davi Ramos 95 24 25 Olivier Aubin-Mercier 88 24 25 Ryan Hall 88 26 27 Damir Hadzovic 85.5 27 28 Rustam Khabilov 77 28 29 Clay Guida 76 29 32 Scott Holtzman 71.5 30 34 Jim Miller 62.5 31 35 Stevie Ray 59 32 36 Joaquim Silva 58 33 37 Vinc Pichel 57.5 34 38 Alan Patrick 57 35 40 John Makdessi 55.5 36 38 Desmond Green 55 37 41 Lando Vannata 53 38 43 Drakkar Klose 48.5 39 44 Devonte Smith 48 40 45 Jon Tuck 45.5 41 46 Polo Reyes 44.5 42 42 Drew Dober 43.5 43 51 Marc Diakiese 42.5 44 47 Joseph Duffy 32 45 48 Bobby Green 30.5 46 49 Alex White 29.5 47 49 Dong Hyun Ma 28 48 52 Don Madge 25 48 52 Jalin Turner 25 50 54 Devin Powell 22.5 51 55 Jared Gordon 21.5 52 56 Gray Maynard 18.5 53 58 Josh Emmett 17 54 59 Mike Trizano 14.5 55 61 Mizuto Hirota 14 55 61 Nasrat Haqparast 14 57 63 Nick Hein 12.5 58 64 Christos Giagos 12 59 66 Roosevelt Roberts 10 60 67 Damir Ismagulov 9.5 61 69 Felipe Silva 4.5 61 68 Jesus Pinedo 4.5 61 69 John Gunther 4.5 64 71 Darrell Horcher 4 64 71 Jessin Ayari 4 64 71 Thibault Gouti 4 67 75 Alex Gorgees 0 67 75 Allan Zuniga 0 67 75 B.J. Penn 0 67 75 Callan Porter 0 67 75 Claudio Puelles 0 67 75 Dan Moret 0 67 NR Eric Wisely 0 67 75 Joel Alvarez 0 67 75 Kyle Nelson 0 67 75 Marcos Mariano 0 67 75 Matt Frevola 0 67 75 Te Edwards 0 67 75 Thiago Moises 0

