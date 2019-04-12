UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Lightweights: Apr 12/19

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Lightweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|Max Holloway
|493.5
|2
|2
|2
|Tony Ferguson
|344.5
|3
|3
|5
|Al Iaquinta
|264
|4
|5
|Islam Makhachev
|211.5
|5
|6
|13
|Charles Oliveira
|210.5
|6
|7
|4
|Dustin Poirier
|209.5
|7
|8
|16
|Francisco Trinaldo
|188
|8
|16
|6
|Justin Gaethje
|184
|9
|9
|Dan Hooker
|178
|10
|10
|14
|James Vick
|171
|11
|11
|10
|Paul Felder
|169
|12
|12
|Carlos Diego Ferreira
|162.5
|13
|13
|8
|Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone
|142
|14
|15
|11
|Gregor Gillespie
|133
|15
|18
|Beneil Dariush
|132.5
|16
|17
|Nik Lentz
|125.5
|17
|14
|9
|Edson Barboza
|116.5
|18
|19
|David Teymur
|110
|19
|20
|Mairbek Taisumov
|109
|20
|21
|12
|Alexander Hernandez
|101
|21
|22
|Gilbert Burns
|99
|22
|23
|Yancy Medeiros
|96
|23
|24
|Davi Ramos
|95
|24
|25
|Olivier Aubin-Mercier
|88
|24
|25
|Ryan Hall
|88
|26
|27
|Damir Hadzovic
|85.5
|27
|28
|Rustam Khabilov
|77
|28
|29
|Clay Guida
|76
|29
|32
|Scott Holtzman
|71.5
|30
|34
|Jim Miller
|62.5
|31
|35
|Stevie Ray
|59
|32
|36
|Joaquim Silva
|58
|33
|37
|Vinc Pichel
|57.5
|34
|38
|Alan Patrick
|57
|35
|40
|John Makdessi
|55.5
|36
|38
|Desmond Green
|55
|37
|41
|Lando Vannata
|53
|38
|43
|Drakkar Klose
|48.5
|39
|44
|Devonte Smith
|48
|40
|45
|Jon Tuck
|45.5
|41
|46
|Polo Reyes
|44.5
|42
|42
|Drew Dober
|43.5
|43
|51
|Marc Diakiese
|42.5
|44
|47
|Joseph Duffy
|32
|45
|48
|Bobby Green
|30.5
|46
|49
|Alex White
|29.5
|47
|49
|Dong Hyun Ma
|28
|48
|52
|Don Madge
|25
|48
|52
|Jalin Turner
|25
|50
|54
|Devin Powell
|22.5
|51
|55
|Jared Gordon
|21.5
|52
|56
|Gray Maynard
|18.5
|53
|58
|Josh Emmett
|17
|54
|59
|Mike Trizano
|14.5
|55
|61
|Mizuto Hirota
|14
|55
|61
|Nasrat Haqparast
|14
|57
|63
|Nick Hein
|12.5
|58
|64
|Christos Giagos
|12
|59
|66
|Roosevelt Roberts
|10
|60
|67
|Damir Ismagulov
|9.5
|61
|69
|Felipe Silva
|4.5
|61
|68
|Jesus Pinedo
|4.5
|61
|69
|John Gunther
|4.5
|64
|71
|Darrell Horcher
|4
|64
|71
|Jessin Ayari
|4
|64
|71
|Thibault Gouti
|4
|67
|75
|Alex Gorgees
|0
|67
|75
|Allan Zuniga
|0
|67
|75
|B.J. Penn
|0
|67
|75
|Callan Porter
|0
|67
|75
|Claudio Puelles
|0
|67
|75
|Dan Moret
|0
|67
|NR
|Eric Wisely
|0
|67
|75
|Joel Alvarez
|0
|67
|75
|Kyle Nelson
|0
|67
|75
|Marcos Mariano
|0
|67
|75
|Matt Frevola
|0
|67
|75
|Te Edwards
|0
|67
|75
|Thiago Moises
|0
Check back Monday for our featherweight rankings
