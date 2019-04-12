Watch: David Griffin's plan to handle Anthony Davis goes viral after Pelicans hired him

The Pelicans, along with the Lakers, are one of the most intriguing teams heading into this offseason, as it’s really unclear if they’ll continue to stay the course, or if they’ll blow up the entire team in the form of a full-scale rebuild.

And the million-dollar question everyone wants to know the answer to is: What will the team do with superstar big man Anthony Davis going forward?

Well, it appears the person the team just hired as general manager has a plan for that. The Pelicans hired David Griffin on Friday, and he, in the past, revealed exactly what he’d do with AD, working as an analyst for NBA TV.

Here’s David Griffin on what his ‘Anthony Davis plan’ would be if he was in charge. Looks like he got his wish — he’s just been hired by the New Orleans Pelicans. pic.twitter.com/ALq31iKw8T — Sahal Abdi (@sAbdi28) April 12, 2019

It will be interesting to see if Griffin follows that script going forward.