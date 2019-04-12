Masters Golf 2019 Live Stream Online Official Channels - Round 2

For all those fans who were waiting for the Pro Golf’s Premier event to start, the mega event is just a few days away. Right now in the hearts of Georgia, the best Golfers have lined up for the massive masters 2019 Golf Live Stream online event. For people who are stadium lovers, they can visit the stadium and watch the Pro Golf’s Premier event.

Still, for the ones who like to watch Golf in a cord cutter way, we have got some amazing things for you. In this guide, you will know the best ways to watch Masters 2019 Golf live stream online.

Talking about the massive Masters 2019 Golf event, the game is slowing becoming a tradition in most of the countries. As of now, leading star Patrick Reed will try its best to win the second consecutive green jacket while Tiger Woods will try to grab the first spot.

Therefore, let’s move ahead and discover some of the best ways to watch The Masters 2019 Golf live stream online.

Rounds Date Time (ET) Live Stream 1 11th April 2019 3 PM TO 7.30 PM ET Over 2 12th April 2019 3 PM TO 7.30 PM ET WATCH HERE 3 13th April 2019 3 PM TO 7.00 PM ET WATCH HERE 4 14th April 2019 2 PM TO 7 PM ET WATCH HERE

12th April 2019 Live Online Coverage of Masters 2019

Check out the TV/Online Schedule for Round 2 of Masters 2019 below.

6-8 AM: Morning Drive – Live on GolfChannel official website

7 AM-7:30 PM – GolfCentral Masters Tournament tracker (www.golfchannel.com)

8 AM-3 PM: Live From the Masters (www.golfchannel.com/livefromstream)

3-7:30 PM (ESPN): Masters Tournament Round 2

7:30-9:30 PM: Live From the Masters

Watch Masters 2019 Golf Live Streaming Free Online

Surfing through the list of online channels and services to watch Masters Golf 2019, it was pretty tough to pick the best from the rest.

Still, we have done the hard work and have brought to you some of the best ways to watch Masters Golf 2019 championship.

Make sure to have a good Internet speed before proceeding with the given article.

1. Masters Website

Without a doubt, one of the finest ways to watch Masters 2019 Golf live stream online is by visiting the Master’s Website. They are the official broadcasters, and nothing can be soothing to visit their website and watch Golf Event

Using the Masters official website, you don’t need to pay on any TV Credentials. All you need is a laptop, computer, and a super speed internet connection.

For all those who don’t want to spend any money on streaming services, Masters Website is the first and best option.

2. CBS Sports App/ Website

Apart from delivering quality sports content to TV viewers, CBS has taken their viewing game to the next level. This time, you can watch the entire Masters 2019 Golf live stream online using the official CBSS Sports app or on the website.

Also, on CBS app or website, you will get an additional four days live stream from the very start of the tournament. Since years, CBSS has done an amazing job to bring amazing video quality for the viewers and are continuing to do so.

3. Fubo TV

Starting their journey as a pure sports streaming service, Fubo TV has come a really long way. Currently, they are specialized in soccer sports, but golf ones are not left far behind.

Having the base package of $45 per month, you access to 75+ channels all being in high definition. Indeed, they deliver CBS Sports right inside the package for the flawless Golf viewing experience.

Also, if you are not eager to pay money upfront, you can access the 7-days trial package. Using the package, you can test their services, and if everything goes well, you can move ahead and purchase the subscription plans.

4. Golf Channel

One of the most famous ways to watch every single Golf match will bring the Golf Channel into the limelight. Since years, they are delivering quality Golf Streaming services and will deliver the same for The Masters 2019 Golf event.

Indeed, they give free live streaming to users but even have different packages for better video-on-demand and viewing experiences.

Yet again, if you don’t want to spend any bucks on paid streaming services, the Golf Channel is your perfect choice.

5. Sling TV

Over the years, Sling TV has been known for their affordable plans and are continuing to deliver the same even today. Their base package comes at the pricing of $25 per month where you can access to 30+ channels.

Every single channel is claimed to be in high definition quality format where you get support for the majority of the devices.

Also, you can add customizations to the initial package, make it feature rich and gracefully watch Masters 2019 Golf live stream online.

6. Hulu with Live TV

By choosing Hulu’s base package, you can get access to 50-70 channels at just $40 per month. This gives you the privilege to watch every single Master’s Golf event without an issue.

Among different networks included in Hulu package, you can access Big Four Networks, Cable Networks, and even Sports Networks.

Also, along with Golf, you can watch soccer, basketball and Rugby matches just by having a good speed internet connection and a compatible device.

7. YouTube TV

With an intention to watch Masters 2019 Golf live stream online, YouTube TV is more of a perfect option. They are known for giving quality streaming to the users and are doing the same for years.

Their subscription package starts from $40 per month where you can get access to 70 channels. Among package, you will get pretty much every network channels. Be it the Big Four Networks, cable networks or the sports networks, plenty of them are in line for every online user.

8. PlayStation Vue

Different from its branding, PlayStation Vue works with almost every single compatible device. Aside’s PlayStation 4, you can use PlayStation Vue to watch Masters 2019 Golf live stream on different devices such as Android, iOS, Roku, FireStick and much more.

Their base package starts from $45 per month where you get access to 13 channels. Out of those channels, 5 of those are dedicated to sole sports.

Amongst every plan of PlayStation Vue, you will get CBS and Golf Channel. With this, you can avail even the lowest cost PlayStation Vue package and watch the entire Master’s Golf Live stream with comfort and grace.

9. Reddit

Check out for the subreddit relating to Masters golf streaming 2019. Reddit is a free bookmarking portal where you can find a lot of stream links to watch golf 2019. Search for quality links.

VPN Services

We have got solutions for you where you can use VPN’s to have access to the game’s channel using your streaming service. Though you may find tons of VPN brands over the Internet, choosing the correct one can become difficult.

We have picked the best VPN brand for you so that you can peacefully watch The Masters from your home’s comfort.

We recommend using ExpressVPN to easily access a variety of channels anonymously and securely. ExpressVPN offers blazing-fast VPN speeds to watch The Masters on all device, the best-in-class privacy protection, and unlimited premium bandwidth. ExpressVPN is currently offering 49% off their 12-month package at only $6.67/month to watch the 2019 Masters live stream and more.

Masters Tee Times Round 2

Check out complete tee times and pairings for Round 2 of Masters Golf Tournament 2019 below. Timings in ET

8:30 a.m: Sandy Lyle, Michael Kim, Patton Kizzire

8:41 a.m: Trevor Immelman, Martin Kaymer, Devon Bling

8:52 a.m: Larry Mike, Jimmy Walker, Stewart Cink

9:03 a.m: Jose Maria Olazabal, Kevin Na, Thorbjorn Olesen

9:14 a.m: Bernhard Langer, Matt Wallace, Alvardo Ortiz

9:25 a.m: Alex Noren, Keegan Bradley, Matthew Fitzpatrick

9:36 a.m: Alex Noren, Keegan Bradley, Matthew Fitzpatrick

9:47 a.m: Kevin Kisner, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Shugo Imahira

9:58 a.m: Zach Johnson, Ian Poulter, Matt Kuchar

10:09 a.m: Francesco Molinari, Rafael Cabrera Bello, Tyrell Hatton

10:31 a.m: Bubba Watson, Patrick Cantlay, Satoshi Kodaira

10:42 a.m: Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Jason Day

10:53 a.m: Phil Mickelson, Justin Rose, Justin Thomas

11:04 a.m: Jordan Spieth, Paul Casey, Brooks Koepka

11:15 a.m: Andrew Landry, Adam Long, Corey Conners

11:26 a.m: Ian Woosnam, Keith Mitchell, Kevin Tway

11:37 a.m: Mike Weir, Shane Lowry, Kevin O’Connell

11:48 a.m: Angel Cabrera, Aaron Wise, Justin Harding

11:59 a.m: Danny Willett, Brandt Snedeker, Takumi Kanaya

12:10 p.m: Fred Couples, Si Woo Kim, J.B. Holmes

12:32 p.m: Branden Grace, Emiliano Grillo, Lucas Bjerregaard

12:43 p.m: Charl Schwartzel, Charles Howell III, Eddie Pepperell

12:54 p.m: Sergio Garcia, Tony Finau, Henrik Stenson

1:05 p.m: Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama, Kyle Stanley

1:16 p.m: Patrick Reed, Webb Simpson, Viktor Hovland

1:27 p.m: Charley Hoffman, Louis Oosthuizen, Marc Leishman

1:38 p.m: Tommy Fleetwood, Xander Schauffle, Gary Woodland

1:49 p.m: Tiger Woods, Haotong Li, Jon Rahm

2:00 p.m: Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler, Cameron Smith

The Masters 2019 Tee Times and Pairings

Check out complete Tee times and pairings for Round 1 of Masters Golf 2019 below. Timings are in ET.

8:30 a.m. ET: Andrew Landry, Adam Long, Corey Conners

8:41 a.m. ET: Ian Woosnam, Keith Mitchell, Kevin Tway

8:52 a.m. ET: Mike Weir, Shane Lowry, Kevin O’Connell (A)

9:03 a.m. ET: Angel Cabrera, Aaron Wise, Justin Harding

9:14 a.m. ET: Danny Willett, Brandt Snedeker, Takumi Kanaya (A)

9:25 a.m. ET: Fred Couples, Si Woo Kim, J. B. Holmes

9:36 a.m. ET: Branden Grace, Emiliano Grillo, Lucas Bjerregaard

9:47 a.m. ET: Charl Schwartzel, Charles Howell III, Eddie Pepperell

9:58 a.m. ET: Sergio Garcia, Tony Finau, Henrik Stenson

10:09 a.m. ET: Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama, Kyle Stanley

10:31 a.m. ET: Patrick Reed, Webb Simpson, Viktor Hovland (A)

10:42 a.m. ET: Charley Hoffman, Louis Oosthuizen, Marc Leishman

10:53 a.m. ET: Tommy Fleetwood, Xander Schauffele, Gary Woodland

11:04 a.m. ET: Tiger Woods, Haotong Li, Jon Rahm

11:15 a.m. ET: Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler, Cameron Smith

11:26 a.m. ET: Sandy Lyle, Michael Kim, Patton Kizzire

11:37 a.m. ET: Trevor Immelman, Martin Kaymer, Devon Bling (A)

11:48 a.m. ET: Larry Mize, Jimmy Walker, Stewart Cink

11:59 a.m. ET: Jose Maria Olazabal, Kevin Na, Thorbjorn Olesen

12:10 p.m. ET: Bernhard Langer, Matt Wallace, Alvaro Ortiz (A)

12:32 p.m. ET: Alex Noren, Keegan Bradley, Matthew Fitzpatrick

12:43 p.m. ET: Vijay Singh, Billy Horschel, Jovan Rebula (A)

12:54 p.m. ET: Kevin Kisner, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Shugo Imahira

1:05 p.m. ET: Zach Johnson, Ian Poulter, Matt Kuchar

1:16 p.m. ET: Francesco Molinari, Rafael Cabrera Bello, Tyrrell Hatton

1:27 p.m. ET: Bubba Watson, Patrick Cantlay, Satoshi Kodaira

1:38 p.m. ET: Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Jason Day

1:49 p.m. ET: Phil Mickelson, Justin Rose, Justin Thomas

2:00 p.m. ET: Jordan Spieth, Paul Casey, Brooks Koepka

The Masters Course

Check out the holes and names for 2019 Masters Tournament Golf below.

1: Tea Olive

2: Pink Dogwood

3: Flowering Peach

4: Flowering Crab Apple

5: Magnolia

6: Juniper

7: Pampas

8: Yellow Jasmine

9: Carolina Cherry

10: Camellia

11: White Dogwood

12: Golden Bell

13: Azalea

14: Chinese Fir

15: Firethorn

16: Redbud

17: Nandina

18: Holly

Details on The Masters 2019 Golf Event

Starting & Ending Date: April 11th – April 14th

Where: Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Georgia

Final Word of Mouth

Coming at the concluding phase, We hope you have got the list of entire channels to watch The Masters 2019 Golf live stream online. Indeed, every service will be better than others, and it’s up to you to choose the best from the rest.

Therefore, as not much time is left for the Masters 2019 Golf Championship, you can do one good thing. Move ahead, choose any channel/service from above and watch The Masters 2019 Golf live stream online passionately and peacefully.