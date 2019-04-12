How To Watch VIVO IPL 2019 Live Stream Online - KKR vs DC Game

Heading over to another match of IPL 2019. We have one match today. Kolkata Knight Riders will face Delhi Capitals on 12th April 2019. Check out live online coverage options to watch all IPL games below. The Indian Premier League is back with yet another exciting season of cricket. The schedules are out, the ticket windows have opened and with that this year’s IPL is all set to start from the 23rd of March 2019.

Points Table (Daily Updated)

Teams M W L NRR Points KKR 6 4 2 +0.614 8 CSK 7 6 1 +0.299 12 KXIP 7 4 3 -0.057 8 DC 6 3 3 +0.131 6 SRH 6 3 3 +0.810 6 MI 6 4 2 +0.290 8 RCB 6 0 6 -1.453 0 RR 6 1 5 -0.725 2

In the first opening match of the 12th edition of The Indian Premier League, we will find defending champions and all-time favorites Chennai Super Kings trying to claim the title for the fourth time. They will be facing Royal Challengers Bangalore in their first match.

The cricketing fans of India are looking forward to the most anticipated sporting event of the country and a power-packed month of cricket.

With the tournament nearing by its starting date, there have been a lot of speculations around the social media platforms doing their rounds regarding how to watch The Indian Premier League 2019 Live online.

In this article, we are going to go through all the necessary details required for you to know concerning the live streaming of the tournament online.

Event: IPL 2019

Dates: 23rd March to 12th May 2019

Format: Twenty20

Total teams: Eight

Live Stream: Watch Here

Indian Premier League | 2019

There are a lot of changes that you are going to witness at this season of the IPL. The new teams are here as the transfers and retention lists were out back in November 2018. The team Delhi Daredevils have assigned them a new name; Delhi Capitals. This was announced by the franchise on 4th December 2018.

Along with the renaming, the team has also come up with a fresh new logo. Rest assured the cricketing fans will witness a marvelous competition of cricket in between the eight participating teams. Where each team will play a match in their home ground against all the teams playing in the tournament.

The venues of the IPL 2019 will be:

M. A. Chidambaram Stadium

Wankhede Stadium

Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium

Eden Gardens

Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium

Feroz Shah Kotla

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium

IPL 2019 Official live stream broadcaster and other Details

Start Sports holds the official broadcasting rights for the live coverage of the Indian Premier League 2019 in India and at all its subcontinents including Nepal, Maldives, Bhutan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka.

On the other hand Hotstar, the official online live stream platform to all Star-related channels and shows will hold the exclusive digital telecast rights for all the matches from the 12th season of the IPL. With that, Hotstar will also have an array of options like a ball by ball prediction game, multi-cam feed and fancy emojis below their live streaming which will excite the viewers and keep them glued to the live streaming feed.

How to watch the IPL 2019 Indian Premier League Live Streaming Free Online from India?

Hotstar is the place where an Indian viewer can catch the live actions from the Indian Premier League online. Last year Hotstar allowed its viewers with a free feed that had a 5-minute delay in the stream. However, for this year Hotstar is not holding that option anymore and will only provide 5-minutes of free coverage to the live actions from the match. After which it will ask the viewer to buy a subscription. Where the cheapest among them all will be the Hotstar all sports subscription at the cost of just Rs. 299 for a year.

Things you should know if you are going to live stream the IPL T20 matches at Hotstar:

Hotstar will broadcast the pre-match/post-match shows for all the games to its viewers.

The premium subscription charge for Hotstar will cost Rs. 999 where along with the live coverage of IPL – 2019 you will get to watch amazing shows and movies available at Hotstar.

Get ExpressVPN now to unblock Hotstar from outside India.

Procedures to watch the live streaming of IPL 12 at Hotstar

First of all, a working internet connection is a must with good internet speeds.

Install the Hotstar Application on your phone or visit their Official website and click on the sports tab or you might find the live streaming of the match available at the homepage itself.

Click on the match thumbnail to start your live-streaming feed, and if you are not a subscriber to Hotstar, then you have to do so with the options they provide.

Hotstar IPL Streaming Supported Regions

India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Denmark, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, France, Hungary, Romania, Russia, Spain, Belarus, Bulgaria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Poland, Republic of Macedonia, Slovakia, Ukraine, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Serbia, Slovenia, Luxembourg, Monaco, Sweden, Albania, Andorra, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Gibraltar, Greece, Malta, Montenegro, Portugal, San Marino, Cyprus, Vatican City, Georgia, Austria, Germany, Switzerland, Fiji, Tonga, Cook Islands, Nauru, Samoa, Tuvalu, Kiribati, American Samoa, Niue, Tokelau, Vanuatu, Tahiti and New Caledonia, Canada, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, Palau, Micronesia, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, Vanuatu, and Fiji.

How to watch the IPL T20 Live online from anywhere in the world with a VPN service?

There is nothing to worry about for the cricketing fans residing outside India as with ExpressVPN they can catch the live actions of the IPL matches online at Hotstar.

People trying to log-in to Hotstar from outside India may face a geo-block error as the live content at the streaming service is exclusively for India. In this case, a VPN service for Hotstar will be highly helpful as a viewer can use one such service to connect to a private and secure server at India and then watch the IPL 2019 on hotstar from anywhere in the world.

How to use a VPN service to watch the live stream of IPL 2019 online?

First of all, choose a VPN service provider according to your preference. ExpressVPN and NordVPN are highly recommendable in this case.

Once you are signed in to your VPN service provider and have their desktop/phone client ready, connect to their VPN servers at India.

After doing so, open Hotstar to find out that the service is up and running at your location with all the features that are available in it.

How to download the Hotstar App on iOS or Apple TV from outside India?

On your phone or Mac log out from the current iTunes account you are using.

At the bottom of the app store page change your region to India which will be only possible when you are using a VPN service.

Once you are at the Indian Region of the App store, you will find Hotstar available for a free download.

IPL 2019 TV Channels

Check out the full list of telecast channels to watch IPL 2019 below.

India: Star Sports, Star Gold, DD Sports

United Kingdom: Star Gold (Sky 729, Virgin Media 801), BT Sport, Hotstar UK

United States: Willow TV

Australia: Fox Sports

MENA Countries: BeIN Sports

South Africa: SuperSport

Pakistan: No Telecast

New Zealand: Sky Sport NZ

Caribbean: Flow Sports (Flow Sports 2)

Canada: Willow TV, Hotstar Canada

Bangladesh: Channel 9

Afghanistan: Lemar TV

Sri Lanka: SLRC (Channel Eye)

How To Watch IPL 2019 Online from Different Countries?

Indian Premier League 2019 will be streamed in different countries. We have all channels to watch IPL 2019 the game from anywhere in this World.

Caribbean: Flowtv.com, and Flow Sports App

Sub Saharan Africa: Supersport.com, and Supersport App

MENA: BeIN connect

Bangladesh: Channel 9

Australia: foxsports.com.au, and Foxtel GO

Australia, Europe, SE Asia & South America

New Zealand: Yupp TV

Afghanistan: http://www.skygo.co.nz, fanpass.co.nz, and http://www.sky.co.nz

Yupp TV

Yupp TV brings you live coverage of IPL 2019 in many Countries. You can watch all the matches live.

Yupp TV Supported Countries:

Australia, Malaysia, Singapore, Continental Europe, South America, and South East Asia.

Radio Partners for IPL 2019

If you would like to listen to live commentary of each IPL matches, we have some recommendations here. Talksport is the radio partner in the UK, 89.1 Radio 4 FM, Gold 101.3 FM in the UAE and Cricket Radio worldwide.

Talksport: UK

89.1 Radio 4 FM, Gold 101.3 FM: UAE

Cricket Radio: Global

IPL 2019 Teams

Indian Premier League 2019 will have Eight teams. Let’s check out below.

Chennai Super Kings

Delhi Capitals

Kings XI Punjab

Kolkata Knight Riders

Mumbai Indians

Rajasthan Royals

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Results and scores

We will be updating daily matches results and scores of IPL 2019 here.

Day 1

CSK beats RCB in the opening game of IPL 2019.

Bangalore Royal Challengers: 70 (17.1 Ovs)

Chennai Super Kings: 71/3 (17.4 Ovs)

Day 2

Kolkata beats SRH by six wickets.

KKR: 183/4 (19.4 Ovs)

SRH 181/3 (20.0 Ovs)

Delhi beats Mumbai by 37 runs.

Mumbai Indians: 176-all out (19.2 Ovs)

Delhi: 213/6 (20.0 Ovs)

IPL 2019 Today’s Schedule and final scores

We will be updating daily matches and scores of all IPL matches 2019 here. Let’s check out today’s matches below.

23rd March 2019

Starting with the opening match of Indian Premier League 2019. Chennai Super Kings will face Royal Challengers Bangalore on day 1 of IPL. The live coverage starts at 02:30 PM GMT and 8 PM IST. M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai will host the match on Saturday night.

24th March 2019

It’s Super Sunday. Get ready for the first match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The live coverage of the match starts at 4 PM Indian time. The beautiful Eden Gardens will be the venue for the match.

Mumbai Indians will play their opening game against Delhi Capitals on Sunday. Stay tuned at 8 pm IST. Wankhede Stadium will be the venue for the game. Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD are the broadcasting channels for the match.

26th March 2019

Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings – DC vs CSK

Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi is all set and ready for the biggest IPL clash between Delhi and Chennai on Tuesday, 26th March 2019. Tune in to your TV or live stream the match starting at 8 PM IST. We will be updating the final results of the game in this article. Stay tuned.

27th March 2019

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab

Kolkata Knight Riders will face Kings XI Punjab will on 27th March 2019. Eden Gardens, Kolkata will host the match. The live coverage starts at 8 PM IST. Kolkata Knight Riders are in 4th place of the IPL points table and KXIP in third place with two points.

28th March 2019

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians

Royal Challengers Bangalore will face Mumbai Indians in the 7th match of IPL 2019. M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru will host the game tonight starting at 8 PM Indian time. RCB still looking for a win as they lost in the opening game. Mumbai also lost their first game.

29th March 2019

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals

Heading over to the 8th match of IPL 2019. Sunrisers Hyderabad will face Rajasthan Royals on 29th March 2019. The match starts at 8 PM IST. Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad will host the match. We will be updating the scores here.

30th March 2019

IPL weekend is on. We have two matches today. Kings XI Punjab will face Mumbai Indians starting at 4 PM IST followed by Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders at 8 PM IST. Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali will be hosting KXIP vs MI and Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi will be the venue for DC vs KKR match.

31st March 2019

IPL Super Sunday begins with Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match at 4 PM followed by Chennai Super Kings will face Rajasthan Royals at 8 PM IST. Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad will host the first match and MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai will be the venue for CSK vs RR game.

2nd April 2019

Rajasthan Royals will face Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 14th IPL match. The game starts at 02:30 PM GMT and 8 PM in India. Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur will be the venue fixed for the match.

4th April 2019

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Delhi Capitals will face Sunrisers Hyderabad on 4th April 2019 (Thursday). The live coverage starts at 02:30 PM GMT. This is the 16th IPL game. Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi will host the game today.

5th April 2019

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Royal Challengers Bangalore will face Kolkata Knight Riders in the 17th match of IPL season 2019. We bring you live online channels here. the match starts at 8 PM IST. M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru will host the game on Friday.

6th April 2019

Back to weekend IPL matches. Two games on the way. Chennai Super Kings will face Kings XI Punjab starting at 4 PM IST followed by Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians at 8 PM IST. MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai will host the first match and second match at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

7th April 2019

It’s super Sunday. Two matches to follow today. Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders. As usual game 1 starts at 4 PM and the second game at 8 PM. M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru and Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur will host the two games.

8th April 2019

Back to another week. Kings XI Punjab will face Sunrisers Hyderabad on 8th April 2019. The live coverage starts at 8 PM IST. Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali will host the game on Monday.

9th April 2019

Huge match on the way. Top two teams of the IPL 2019 will face each other tonight at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Chennai Super Kings will face Kolkata Knight Riders on 9th April 2019. The live coverage starts at 8 PM IST.

10th April 2019

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai will witness Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab match tonight starting at 8 PM IST on 10th April 2019. The match will be aired live on Hotstar. We will be updating the result here.

11th April 2019

Rajasthan Royals will face Chennai Super Kings in the 25th game of VIVO IPL 2019. The live coverage starts at 8 PM. Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur will be the venue fixed for the match. We will update the results soon here.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals Game on 12th April 2019

Star Sports TV will telecast the match on Tv and streaming available on Hotstar. Kolkata will face Delhi tonight starting from 8 PM IST.

Kolkata Knight Riders Team lineups:

Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel (WK), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Shivam Dube, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Heinrich Klaasen (WK), Moeen Ali, Colin de Grandhomme, Pawan Negi, Tim Southee, Akshdeep Nath, Milind Kumar, Devdutt Padikkal, Gurkeerat Singh, Prayas Ray Barman, Kulwant Kejroliya, Navdeep Saini, Himmat Singh.

Delhi Capitals Team lineups:

Colin Ingram, Manjot Kalra, Prithvi Shaw, Sherfane Rutherford, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Axar Patel, Chris Morris, Colin Munro, Hanuma Vihari, Jalaj Saxena, Keemo Paul, Rahul Tewatia, Ankush Bains, Rishabh Pant, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Bandaru Ayyappa, Harshal Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Nathu Singh, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult.

Final Words

It is always better to use a VPN service than to use a pirated or illegal way to live stream the IPL 2019 online where doing so will bombard your live streaming feed with ads and buffering at the start of every ball.

Use a reliable VPN service and subscribe to Hotstar India to catch the live match actions online.