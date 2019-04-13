76ers fans boo team in Game 1 of playoff series vs Nets (Video)

Expectations were higher for the Philadelphia 76ers than they have been in the past decade, given how active the team has been in upgrading its roster, clearly looking to make a run to the NBA Finals this year.

But the postseason sure didn’t start well for the Sixers, as they started Game 1 of their first-round series against the Nets at Wells Fargo Center in embarrassing fashion. The Nets came into the Sixers’ house and punched them in the mouth right out of the gate.

Brooklyn jumped out to a 17-point lead in the first half, and it didn’t take long for the Philadelphia boo birds to make their presence felt. The boos began then, and continued into the third quarter, when Ben Simmons missed a pair of free throws.

Boos? Directed at Ben Simmons and the 76ers at home??? You hate to hear it @MickstapeShow pic.twitter.com/7fFFsWLIkq — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 13, 2019

Philadelphia: City of Brotherly boos.