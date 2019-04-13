How To Buy The Best Foosball Table?

Foosball or table football has gained wide popularity. Depending on the table model, two or more individuals can play it. It can be found at the clubs, game centers, schools, workplaces, and homes. It is provided by the employer to help their employees cope with the work related stress. You can keep one at home. It is an excellent game to play with the family members, friends and visitors. How do you select the best foosball table? There are some important things to consider if you are planning to buy it.

Home or Workplace

You do not need the expensive professional grade foosball table if you are buying it for home, unless you are planning to participate in professional foosball competitions or improve your foosball skills. On the other hand, buy only a professional level foosball table if you need it for the recreation center at your workplace, institution or entertainment arcade. Foosball tables for the tournaments are larger in size and have more components. These tables are called regulation foosball tables. It takes up more space so it is not suitable for the homes.

Budget

This is the first thing you should decide when planning to buy the best foosball table. Many features found in the professional foosball tables are mainly for the professional players. If you are buying this table for your home where you will play it only occasionally, it is better to buy a basic or intermediate budget table. Foosball table price varies from $200 to $1500.

Heavy Duty or the Light One

You will need a heavy duty foosball table if you are buying it for the recreation center at your workplace or entertainment center. The same model will work well at home as well if you will be playing it quite often. However, for occasional playing, a cheaper unit is sufficient. A foldable leg design makes it easy to store the unit in a smaller space when not in use. The tabletop version can be placed on top of a general table or other hard flat surface.

Construction Material

Foosball tables are made with the hardwood, composite, particleboard, MDF and wood laminate materials. The type and quality of material used to make the table makes a big difference. It affects your playing experience and how long the product will last. A strong structure can withstand heavy duty usage.

Type of Foosball Balls

These balls are made with the cork or plastic. Avoid the plastic foosballs and the ones that have shiny finish. It is difficult to control and pin down such balls. The only advantage is that these balls can be cleaned easily with the soapy water or alcohol solution. The balls that come with your new foosball table may not have the best quality. You can upgrade to better quality foosball balls. Buy the balls that you can control, grip and pin easily. It is important to buy the high quality balls or your foosball playing experience will be ruined.

Beginners or Professionals

Beginners do not need a professional level foosball table. It makes it difficult to learn when you are new to this game. You need an entry level foosball table that gives you better control over the sticks and balls. Professionals and regular players need a heavy duty professional foosball table that allows speedier and accurate movements. If you want to play like expert, make sure you buy a table with the counterweight men player models. It simply means the player models on the stick will go back to their horizontal position after you release them.

American or European

There are some differences in the designs of the foosball tables preferred by the American and European foosball players. The American designs focus on the ball control, passing and final shot. Balls can be shot in any direction. European tables are designed for more fluid movement. Tables with this design are softer and require sharper hand-eye coordination from the players.

Number of Foosball Men

It refers to the men models on the sticks to play and move the balls. A foosball table generally has total 22 men with 11 men in each team. Some units have a different number of men in a team. You will find 26 total men with each team having 13 men. Larger tables designed for 4 or more players have more teams of foosball men.

Goalie Configuration

Some foosball tables have single man goalies while others have 3-goalie configuration. European foosball tables generally have single goalie while the American versions have 3 goalies. The 3-goalie version works best if you want to proceed very fast in this game. Go with the one goalie setup if you prefer skills and precision.

A hollow rod stick allows faster playing because it is lighter. It ensures more comfortable playing experience. Pay attention to all these things to ensure you buy the best foosball table.