How To Watch 76ers vs Nets Live Stream Online

When the Philadelphia 76ers traded for Jimmy Butler and Tobias Harris, they did it with the next two months in mind. Well, it’s finally time to see if the Sixers’ star-studded starting line-up which is built for the postseason. The first test comes in the form of the Brooklyn Nets, a team that is pleased to be here. Twelve months ago, the Sixers seemed to be ahead of schedule. They won the playoff series after four years in the bottom of the Eastern Conference.

That’s where the Nets have spent their last three seasons. But the East is kind to the teams who want to play better. And a 14-game improvement in the win column took the Nets from 12th to sixth and to the playoffs for the fourth time in the franchise’s eight years in Brooklyn. These two teams reside just 100 miles from each other, but it’s been 35 years since the Nets and Sixers last met in the playoffs. And back in 1984, it was the New Jersey Nets, who upset the defending champs in the 1st round.

76ers vs Nets live streaming free online channels

There are a lot of ways to watch the NBA match between the 76ers and Nets. Fans who are looking to enjoy the game with that adrenaline rush to the stadium. But if You can watch it on the personal screens, then many channels can give you the best of experience of enjoying the event.

You can stream the 76ers VS. Nets NBA match with a live TV streaming service. And no cable or satellite TV subscription needed. Here is the list of the channels to stream the 76ers Vs. Nets match live.

1. NBA TV: – Official Channel

NBA TV is the official channel to watch the 76ers Vs. Nets match live. It is a channel with excellent video quality. You can live stream games and playoff drama on any device that is compatible with the service.

It can be watched with a league video pass. You will get a 7-day trial for free to try and test the channel and cancel at any time as there is no contract.

2. ABC: – official Channel

You can watch the 76ers Vs. Nets NBA match on ABC. It is the official channel along with NBA TV and ESPN. ABC will telecast the NBA playoffs 2019 for free. ABC this time will not only telecast every round of the NBA Playoffs 2019.

This means you can watch all of the action from the NBA 2019 utilizing an antenna.

3. Fubo TV

It is one of the premier live streaming channels. With Fubo TV you can watch the 76ers Vs. Nets match live. It has regional restrictions. Watch your favorite content and shows for $44.99 a month.

You will get over 85 channels. It has a 7-day free trial period, which can be canceled anytime.

4. Sling TV

You can watch the 76ers Vs. Nets match live with the Sling TV. It has three plans the Sling Blue, the Sling Orange, and the Sling Orange + Blue. However, Sling Blue is the perfect option to select as it has NBC sports.

Sling Blue cost about $ 25 for a month. If you want to watch other content, then Sling Blue + Orange is the best suited for you which cost only $ 40. It also has a trial period of a week.