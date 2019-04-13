How To Watch Shields vs Hammer Live Stream Reddit Channels

Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City, N.J. is all set and ready for another big boxing event on Friday. Check out for the best live streaming options to watch complete fights including undercard and the main event between Shields and Hammer. One of the best athletes in boxing steps back into the ring, as WBC welterweight champion Claressa Shields will fight Christina Hammer. The bout will be held at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif, on Saturday night. Last year in September, Shields (29-2-1, 17 KOs) became a two-time champion in the 147-pound category, as he took the coveted WBC title by defeating Danny Garcia through undisputed verdict in one of the best fights of 2018.

Christina Hammer (23-3, 11 KOs), has a point to prove with being the 2008 Olympic bronze medallist. This will be the biggest fight of his career with an eight-fight winning streak. He earned the chance to fight Shields, by defeating Cesar Miguel Barrionuevo on the Shields-Garcia undercard. According to some of the boxing experts, it is nothing more than a stay-busy fight for Shields, that leads to probable boxing matches with WBA champion Keith Thurman, IBF titleholder Errol Spence Jr., WBO winner Terence Crawford or WBA “regular” champ Manny Pacquiao. We will have to wait and see, if Hammer can silence his critics and will cause an upset or will Shields prevail and move 1 step closer to a unification bout?

Event: Shields vs Hammer

Time: 8 PM ET

Venue: Staples Center, Los Angeles, Calif

Online Streaming: Watch Here

How to watch the Claressa Shields vs Christina Hammer boxing match live streaming free online?

Claressa Shields vs. Christina Hammer commences on Friday, April 13. The main card begins at 9 p.m et., with Shields and Hammer expected to make the walk to the ring for the main event at around 9:30 p.m.

The bout between Claressa Shields and Christina Hammer will be held at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif. Shields will contest at the venue for the 2nd time, while it will be the 1st time for Christina Hammer at the venue.

Let’s look at the avenues to watch the boxing bout.

Showtime+: Official Channel

The premier boxing Champions has a tie-up with the fox sports to provide the fans with the most amazing experience to watch the bout between Claressa Shields and Christina Hammer.

To watch the match, you have to activate your subscription by signing in with your provider.

Dazn

Dazn is also a great platform to watch the boxing match between Claressa Shields and Christina Hammer. You can watch it live and on demand. Watch all the events starting from the 1st undercard to the main event.

Dazn costs you at $ 9.99 a month and the 1st month absolutely free. Start your free trial. Read the reviews before starting.

Watch the boxing match between Claressa Shields and Christina Hammer without cable

Nowadays with technology growing at an increasing rate, the fans can watch their favorite sport on the go. And same goes with the boxing match between Claressa Shields and Christina Hammer. All you require is a mobile phone and a good internet.

Fubo TV

The Fubo TV is the best network to watch the live boxing match between Claressa Shields and Christina Hammer. You can also live stream the biggest sporting events.

Fubo TV supports all devices and its exclusive in the United States. To watch on your mobile phone, you have to download it from the app store for iPhone users and Google play for android users.

Shields vs Hammer Live Stream Reddit

Reddit is a free platform which provides a lot of links to official coverage of Shields vs Hammer boxing event. Check out for subreddits relating to Boxingstreams and get quality links. Stay away from low-quality links.

Watch Shields vs Christina Hammer online using a VPN

The fans in the US can watch Claressa Shields vs Christina Hammer match live online easily. They should have a Fox Sports subscription. But, fans outside the US, cannot watch as the channel is geo-restricted. Therefore, to watch Claressa Shields vs Christina Hammer match from anywhere in the world and on any device, you can use a VPN

Here is how to use a VPN?

Choose the fastest VPN and Download the VPN app for your device Subscribe to it Select the US server location and connect to it Go to Fox Sports website from the browser Find the live stream and watch the boxing bout

And that is how you can watch the boxing match? Follow the article, and you will be covered.