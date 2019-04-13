How To Watch Shields vs Hammer Live stream Boxing Online

It is one of the biggest female battles which is taking place after years on the 13th of April. The match comprises of 10 rounds bout will be held at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The competition between Shields vs Hammer will go live on air at 9 PM ET and ET. Shields 8-2, 2-KO’s and Hammer 24-0, 11KO’s are two topmost 10-pound fighters. This championship is crucial as they both will fight to stand as the second undisputed champion in Women’s boxing history.

The fight between these two powerful female fighters was due for a very long time. After several weeks of planning, the officials announced the date and time of the fight. Soon after when Hammer defeated Elene Sikmashvili in the initial two rounds last Sunday in Berlin, the two finalists were chosen. Shields has already bagged many titles under her basket like the WBC, WBA and IBF under the title belts of 160 pounds, on the other hand, Hammer holds a WBO title. The champion of this battle will be joined by world class fighters like Bernard Hopkins, Jermain Taylor, Terence Crawford and Oleksandr Usyk along with Cecelia Braekhus.

Watch Shields vs Hammer Live streaming Free Online

To catch this exciting battle between the two best women fighters, fans can take the online way. There are several websites that are available for streaming the fight online. Majority of them are the paid versions, and others are free. Here is a list of channels that will allow you to watch the battle all at your convenience. Shields vs Hammer fight will only telecast in certain areas of the globe. If you have to watch the match from the locations apart from the allocated ones, you must have access to a website which is broadcasting the fight.

The List of Channels and Websites That are Streaming Sheilds vs Hammer

Dazn: Available in Austria, Germany, Switzerland, Canada, and Japan. In this channel, you can stream over 100 fights per nights. Up for a subscription as they charge a minimal monthly fee. The channel is owned by Perform group and has popular MMA, and MLB shows under the list.

Showtime: Available in the USA. It is the official American premium cable and satellite television network, serving as a subsidiary of CBS Corporation, which also owns sister services. It is going to stream Shield vs Hammer 2019.

beIN Sports: Available in several different countries. The channels serve as a global network of streaming live matches and battles. It is operated by beIn Media Group.

HBO: Available in the USA. This Americal cable channel has all the premier shows broadcasting in the USA. Starting from Game of Thrones to Sheilds vs Hammer 2019.

Box Nation: Available in the United Kingdom. It is known as the channel of champions, and streams live events online. Committed subscriptions are levied from the users, £12 per box.

ESPN: Available in multiple nations. The favorite sports television channel, and it is owned by the ESPN Inc. Every sports update is available on their online portal, and that’s how Sheilds vs Hammer is also available here.

Sky Sports: Available in the United Kingdom. Get all the live coverage for your preferred sports like football, boxing, rugby, tennis etc. The channels operate in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Estrellas TV: Available in the Spanish language in the USA. It is a Spanish language network of the channel that streams sports from all over the world. It is owned by Liberman Broadcasting.

Why is this battle a Historical Event for Women’s Boxing?

Claressa Sheils is a two time Olympic Gold Medalist, she is all set to fight against the world’s second-best Christina Hammer. The match is to win the title for the undisputed women’s middleweight championship. The official broadcast partner is Showtime, who will live stream it from Boardwalk Hall and has the support of All Access programme which is set for several digital platforms.

The unification bout is witnessed as a huge stepping stone in the boxing industry for women. Moreover, the entire show is ready to be unveiled to the world, which was never heard before. The authorities say it is not just a simple boxing match. It is going to be the world’s best high-quality boxing match ever.