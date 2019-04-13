Kevin Durant has funny flop, Patrick Beverley trolls him for it

NBA

NBA players will do whatever it takes to draw a foul call in the playoffs, and Kevin Durant is no different.

The Warriors star received a pass during Game 1 of the team’s first-round series with the Clippers at Oracle Arena on Saturday night, and drew a tiny bit of contact from Patrick Beverley. KD tried to oversell it and cocked his body back a bit, trying to draw a foul call.

Beverley wasn’t having it, though. He began chirping with KD face-to-face, then did a funny rendition of what he believed was Durant’s flop attempt.

It wasn’t the final time the two would get into it, either. They later received double technicals during a heated argument in the fourth quarter and were ejected from the game.

