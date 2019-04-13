Look: Joel Embiid, Amir Johnson caught checking cell phone during playoff game

It’s hard to understand exactly what Philadelphia 76ers teammates Joel Embiid and Amir Johnson were doing during Saturday’s game against the Nets at Barclays Center.

The game was, after all, the team’s opening game of the postseason, so one would assume that the team would be completely focused on the contest at hand.

For some reason, though, Embiid and Johnson were caught by ESPN’s cameras checking a cell phone during the game — while seated on the bench. Check it out in the video clip below, which appears to show the two laughing while checking out a text message.

Amir Johnson and Embiid Laughing About Text Message While Down pic.twitter.com/rXvh156Xyc — The Render (@TheRenderNBA) April 13, 2019

Not a good look, especially considering the Sixers were getting blown out at home in embarrassing fashion.