Look: Porn star Mary Carey shows love for Dwyane Wade after retirement

Heat legend Dwyane Wade called it quits on his NBA career, playing in his final game on Wednesday night. It was such an epic affair that Carmelo Anthony, LeBron James and Chris Paul all attended his final game against the Nets to show love for the NBA star.

And they’re not the only ones to do so, either. A number of celebrities and athletes congratulated Wade on his amazing career, during which he won two NBA titles.

Apparently, porn star Mary Carey was a big fan of Wade as well, as she showed him some love on Instagram with this tight-fitting Heat jersey.

There’s a lot to look at in that picture. In case you want more Mary Carey photos, we’ve got you covered below.