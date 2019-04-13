Nikita Kucherov Suspended one Game

The National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety has suspended Tampa Bay Lightning All-Star forward Nikita Kucherov one game for his dirty hit on Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Markus Nutivaara. In my humble opinion, I think this dangerous hit warrants a two-game suspension.

The Lightning trail the Blue Jackets 2-0 and head to Columbus for game three without their leading scorer.

Tampa Bay’s Nikita Kucherov has been suspended for one game for Boarding Columbus’ Markus Nutivaara. https://t.co/VcQW77cQd1 — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) April 13, 2019

I think you get the picture.

The Department of Player Safety ruled that Kucherov delivered “a dangerous hit on a player in an exposed, defenseless position.” It also ruled the Kucherov’s hit is an example of message sending, coming late in a game against an opponent the Lightning will face again on Sunday. (www.tampabay.com)

Kucherov’s hit has been compared to the hit that Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nazem Kadri’s put on the Bruins forward Tommy Wingels last season, during the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs.