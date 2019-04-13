Rob Gronkowski goes nuts swinging Bruins flag at game (Video)

It’s safe to say that former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is enjoying life after football.

Gronk called it quits not too long ago, announcing his retirement from the NFL, much to the dismay of Patriots fans.

But don’t think for a minute that he’s straying away from the Boston sports scene.

Gronkowski was spotted at TD Garden for Game 2 of the Maple Leafs-Bruins game, tasked with twirling a Bruins flag. He got really into it, and did a pretty damn good job swinging that flag around, as you can see below.

The Summer of Gronk is nearing. Get ready.