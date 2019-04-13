The Best Nerf Guns in 2019

We have found the best nerf ball guns of 2019 by narrowing down the category to the most accurate and easiest to master gun. The availability of lots of Nerf weapons has left many people confused about which is the best one for their children. Nerf gun is a toy gun that fires foam darts or foam balls. It is insanely fun to play with these guns with your children or at your office. It’s better to take precaution and protect your eyes while playing with nerf guns as the bullets can cause serious eye injuries.

Before we move to the list of best nerf ball gun , let’s have a look at how to choose a nerf ball gun.

Size and Weight:

It matters a lot, especially if you’re buying it for your child. No one wants their child to struggle while carrying their favorite toy. Pistols can be held in one hand and are easy to carry and hence is the best option for kids. If you’re looking to buy it for yourself or someone around 15yrs and above then you can consider buying large guns as they require two hands to carry.

Easy Reload:

There are some guns which are difficult to reload and are a bit complicated. Guns with front load option are the easiest to reload.

Accuracy:

Check if the ammo goes where you aim, without much strategizing or it goes unnecessarily and misses the target.

Ease of Use:

Some guns are difficult to operate and some are really comfortable to hold and reload. The most important factor is the weight and shape of the gun.

Let’s have a look at some of the best nerf ball guns.

Nerf Rival Zeus MXV-1200 Blaster: It is available in red and blue colors and is powered by 6 C-sized batteries. Also, it comes with 12 Nerf Rival Foam rounds which can be loaded via an ambidextrous clip. It has a safety switch as well. You need a lot of practice to change the magazine at a faster speed.

Nerf XVII- 3000 Rival Artemis: The best thing about this gun is, it doesn’t require batteries and is easy to reload. It has 30 rounds of ammo capacity. It is suitable for 14 years and above. There are three tubes in the top each having 10 balls ready to fire. It is a spring-powered gun. It has a two way push safety catch.

Nerf Rival Nemesis MXVII-10k: This gun is a hopper fed and has 100 high-impact rounds. Also, it is a fully motorized blaster. This gun runs on batteries and is suitable for kids who are 14 years or older. It is quick and easy to reload and fires at a speed of 100fps. The design of this nerf gun makes it easy to hold and shoot.

Nerf Rival Apollo XV-700: It is one of the most powerful and accurate blasters available in the market. It has 7 round magazine which comes with 7 foam balls. It is a single shot blaster. The gun has a safety-switch so as to prevent misfire. It might make you feel uncomfortable while priming. It has a great range and it also looks great in hands.

Nerf Rival Khaos: This gun has Full-auto firing feature and has 40 round magazine capacity. It is suitable for anyone who is 14 years or older. Younger kids may find it difficult in carrying this blaster. No matter if your hands are big or small, the grip is comfortable for all types of hands. Reload is a bit difficult. It even needs 6 big D batteries to run.

Nerf Rival Prometheus MXVIII-20K Nerf Gun: The noticeable feature of this blaster is it can fire 8 rounds in a second. It has a capacity of 200 rounds and its accuracy to hit the same spot continuously is amazing. It is suitable for anyone 14 years or older.

Conclusion

While we have listed the best nerf ball guns, Nerf Rival Nemesis MXVII-10K is our favorite blaster. Before buying a nerf ball gun, do check it’s size and weight, and if it’s comfortable or not. Also, the price is a factor that you might consider before buying because after buying the blaster you’ll need to buy batteries to use it and the D batteries are very expensive. So keep a check of your budget as well. Remember, never buy large guns for kids who can’t handle them as it can hinder their performance. Always, look for easy to use guns for better performance.