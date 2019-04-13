The Livest Dog at UFC 236: Lauren Mueller

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Name: Lauren Mueller

Opponent: Poliana Botelho

Odds: +150 (bet $100 to win $150)

Botelho is the type of fighter who makes her money by avoiding strikes. She has only absorbed 2.51 strikes per minute according to FightMetric. In her recent loss, the only of her UFC career, that number jumped all the way up to 4.21 per minute.

Mueller is a volume puncher, who lands on average 4.71 strikes per minute. While the defense of Botelho might drag that number down a bit, the pressure and volume could give her fits. As a result, Mueller is a very live underdog here.







2019 Totals

Record: 2-8

Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): $-502

Return on Investment: -50%

2018 Record: 18-19 (+26%)

