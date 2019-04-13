Watch: Sean Johnson has hilarious fail to gift Minnesota United own goal

New York City FC goalkeeper Sean Johnson was in a giving mood during Saturday’s match against Minnesota United.

It was Minnesota’s stadium-opener at brand-new Allianz Field, after all, so maybe Johnson was trying to do his opponent a solid.

Or maybe he just really screwed up in a major epic-fail moment.

Whatever the reason, you’ll want to watch the gift he gave Minnesota for their third goal, which gave them the lead at the time. He was attempting to trap the ball as it rolled back to him, but missed, and it just trickled into the goal.

Too funny.