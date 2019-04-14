4/14/19 Game Preview: New York Mets at Atlanta Braves

Despite scoring at least six runs for a seventh straight game, setting a new franchise record in the process, the New York Mets (9-5) couldn’t pick up a win last night. The Mets ran into trouble when Jason Vargas couldn’t get out of the first inning against the Atlanta Braves (8-6), who got on the board in this four game set with an 11-7 win. The Braves will look to salvage a split in the rubber game tonight. First pitch for the nationally televised affair is scheduled for 7:08 p.m. as part of ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball package at SunTrust Park.
The Mets will send their ace, right hander Jacob deGrom (2-1, 3.18 ERA), to the mound tonight. deGrom is coming off his worst start in two years, surrendering six runs in four innings to lose to the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday. Atlanta will counter with righty Julio Teheran (1-1, 6.00 ERA), who has given the Mets fits in the past. Teheran was also beaten up in his last start, giving up six runs in five innings at Coors Field against the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday, but somehow got a victory when the Braves outslugged Colorado in an 8-6 victory.
Pre-Game Notes:
- Teheran is 9-7 with a 2.39 ERA in his career against the Mets, including a 1-2 mark with a 1.65 ERA in five starts against them last season.
- deGrom is 6-5 with a 1.70 ERA in his career against the Braves.
- Brandon Nimmo, Robinson Cano, and Wilson Ramos are all back in the Mets’ lineup today after getting the night off on Saturday.
- The Mets have recalled righty Paul Sewald from AAA Syracuse to add a fresh arm to their bullpen. Corey Oswalt, who tossed 3.2 innings of long relief last night, was sent down in the corresponding move.
- Freddie Freeman (12 for 44, 2 2B, 2 HR, 4 RBI’s) and Johan Camargo (6 for 17, 2B, HR) have had noted success against deGrom in their careers.
- Ramos is 5 for 17 with three doubles, a home run, and four RBI’s in his career against Teheran.
