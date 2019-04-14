EXCLUSIVE: Backstage News On The Enzo Amore And Big Cass 'G1 Supercard' Invasion

At the G1 Supercard Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling joint pay-per-view, a winner-take-all match occurred between the Guerrillas of Destiny and the Briscoe Brothers, as well as IWGP Tag Team Champions EVIL & Sanada and ROH Tag Team Champions PCO & Brody King.

Following the win from the Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa), former WWE tag team Enzo Amore & Big Cass jumped over the rails and started attacking the competitors. Both Enzo (now nZo) and Cass (now CasXL), now known collectively as the Free AgentZ, were heavily jeered from the crowd for this publicity stunt.

Based on exclusive info received, there were some ROH stars backstage who were not aware of the Enzo and Cass invasion, and were ready to come out to the ring and take care of them. However, Bully Ray was aware of the situation, which prompted him to come out to the ring in order to prevent anyone else from coming out.

There was also some discussion of whether the actual teams who participated in the match knew about the “attack.” There have been conflicting backstage reports, however, based on the many videos posted throughout social media, it is clear that there was some knowledge based on the level of retaliation from the competitors involved in the melee.