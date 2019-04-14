Look: Tiger Woods memes go viral after epic Masters Tournament win

Tiger Woods is a champion once again — having won the 2019 Masters Tournament at Augusta National on Sunday — and the sports world went nuts celebrating his victory.

Woods held on to win by shooting a -2 on Sunday, finishing with -13 for the tourney. He fended off both Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka (who thrives at Augusta National), both of whom finished with a -12, just behind him.

Tiger’s win had a throwback feel, as his swagger, poise, confidence, even putting — it was all back. He was back, and maybe, for now, he *is* back, and it was great to see.

The win was just another notch on Woods’ bedpost, as it was his 15th major win, which is ridiculously impressive. Here are all the other ones.

Tiger Woods' 15 majors: 1997 Masters

1999 PGA Championship

2000 U.S. Open

2000 The Open

2000 PGA Championship

2001 Masters

2002 Masters

2002 U.S. Open

2005 Masters

2005 The Open

2006 The Open

2006 PGA Championship

2007 PGA Championship

2008 U.S. Open

2019 Masters#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/ZPsB0CUTsW — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 14, 2019

And given that social media went nuts celebrating the win, the memes were flying off the rails afterward. Here are some of the best ones.

The king has reclaimed his throne pic.twitter.com/HDuU6JiEYB — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 14, 2019

This dude wins the Masters pic.twitter.com/XPEhG1IOQc — CJ Fogler (@cjzer0) April 14, 2019

Tiger Woods and Tiger bettors (14-1) the very moment he won #TheMasterspic.twitter.com/LiM2RXjYdu — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) April 14, 2019

Describe Tiger Woods in one meme. pic.twitter.com/RgKL2Z3QGH — Landen Maccoux (@Lmox23) April 14, 2019

Since #BravesTwitter adopted Tiger meme: – Tiger Woods wins The Masters (!!)

– Acuña and Albies extensions

– #Braves are 8-3 with three series wins Coincidence…? I think not. Great work, Braves Twitter. Great work. pic.twitter.com/etQxiFe4uU — Kelsey Wingert (@KelsWingert) April 14, 2019

Me watching @Braves twitter flood opposing club’s twitter feeds with Tiger Woods memes after every win. I love you #Braves country pic.twitter.com/d9KQm1LrBu — Ben (@BenF0wler) April 8, 2019

Tiger's smile says it all pic.twitter.com/ztohdxtRFQ — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 14, 2019