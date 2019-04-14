Look: Tiger Woods, son Charlie share heartwarming moment to celebrate Masters win

Tiger Woods is officially back on top, having won the Masters Tournament on Sunday, at 43 years of age, no less.

Woods both started and finished strong — shooting a -2 on Sunday, to finish with -13 overall. Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson gave him a run for his money, but their -12 was not good enough to tae down Woods.

It was Tiger’s 15th major tournament win, and was one of the most impressive, given his age, and all the injuries he’s fought through.

As such, the celebration with his family that followed was extremely special, and you’ll want to check it out below. He hugged his son, Charlie, as well as his mother, Kutilda, and his girlfriend, Erica Herman, as you can see in this video.

Tiger Woods and his father Earl after his first Masters win in 1997. Tiger and his son Charlie after winning his 5th Masters on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/uhGOd4eGYt — ESPN (@espn) April 14, 2019

What a moment. What a day.