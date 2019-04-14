Look: Tiger Woods, stunning girlfriend Erica Herman celebrate Masters Tournament win

The sports world went nuts on Sunday, when Tiger Woods officially completed his amazing comeback story, winning the 2019 Masters Tournament in epic fashion.

Woods managed to hold off fellow golf stars Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka (who has been one of the best to ever play at Augusta National consistently) — no easy task — to seal the victory. He shot a -2 on Sunday, finishing with a -13 overall at the tourney.

It was his 15th major win, and was one of his most impressive, given that he’s now 43 years of age. As such, his celebration after sinking a putt to win was epic, and you can see it below.

Tiger Woods mic’d up after winning the Masters 😭 pic.twitter.com/jBGyMrXFdP — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) April 14, 2019

Woods celebrated with his beautiful girlfriend, Erica Herman, afterward. He hugged his son Charlie, as well as mother Kultida, and gave Herman a kiss, as seen in this video.

Check out the amazing moments in these photos.

Erica Herman was in red and waiting on No. 18 with Tiger's family as he neared his first win at the Masters in 14 years. https://t.co/ftHCSAPTtw pic.twitter.com/vpC0mM1vBc — Cork Gaines (@CorkGaines) April 14, 2019

Tiger Woods celebrates with girlfriend Erica Herman after #TheMasters victory https://t.co/U8bTHJL1K3 pic.twitter.com/qvZ0e4QydK — Mirror Sport (@MirrorSport) April 14, 2019

Here are a few more photos of Herman.

She’s also here, seen on the second from the right.