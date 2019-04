Watch Masters Golf Live Stream Reddit 2019 Online Final Round

Heading over to the final round of Master golf 2019. You can find all official channels including the reddit streaming to watch Masters golf 2019 below. Augusta National Golf Club is all set and ready for the biggest Golf event in 2019, The Masters 2019. The Masters is live now. We have the best live stream coverage options to watch Master Golf Tournament live online here. Check out the list below. Nearly every golf player who performed well in the last week is all set to give an exceptional performance at the Masters. This is the first golf mega event in 2019 which is bound to serve excitement and amusement to the fans all over the world. Indeed, when players like Tiger Woods, Rickie Fowler, Dustin Johson and many more will compete in an event, the excitement level is bound to get higher. As for the fans, we have got some of the best options to watch Masters Golf live stream.

FINAL ROUND

Talking about the last two seasons of Golf championship, D.J’s win in 2017 made a global mark in the entire golf world. This time, the golf players are looking in quite a good shape, have their skills sharpened and will look to out beat the opponents by a fair margin.

Well, the star power doesn’t end all over at Tiger Woods as Rory McIlroy, Bubba Watson and Brooks Koepka will show their truest potential.

Lots of action is going around in the golfing scene, and with us, you will get to know the best ways to watch Masters golf live stream. Also, you will get to know some of the deepest insights about the Mexico Golf event too.

Therefore, without wasting even a single second, come along as we are going to unwrap ways to watch Masters.

2019 Masters Golf Tournament Dates 11th to 14th February 2019April Location Augusta National Golf Club Total Prize Money $1,980,000 for winner Live Stream Watch Here

Masters Golf 2019 Live Streaming Free Reddit Channels

Since decades, the broadcasting right for every single Golf event is in the hands of Golf channel. They are the undisputed kings of the broadcasting of every Golfing event.

Let’s move ahead and see some useful insights about the Golf Channel to watch Masters Golf.

Golf Channel: Official Online Broadcaster

Talking about the first choice to watch Masters Golf live stream will bring the Golf channel into the limelight.

The channel delivers streaming of almost every golf match which you can watch from your home’s comfort. Still, you will need to authenticate Golf Channel with any streaming service.

Also, Golf Channel delivers apps for Android along with iOS devices. The apps are available free of cost where you don’t need to spend a single penny on any of those.

With Golf Channel, all you need is a good streaming service, and for that, you can read the next sections of this useful article.

Best ways to watch Masters 2019 live stream online

Alone Golf Channel can’t let you watch the entire WGC-Mexican championship. Therefore, after a series of hardships and research, we have found the top class streaming services.

Yes, the services are a mix match of some premium ones along with premium ones. For people who like to watch Golf matches anytime and anywhere, our given Streaming services will be a boon to them.

Therefore, let’s take a leap ahead and unwrap some of the best streaming services to watch WGC-Mexico Championship

Golf live stream.

1. FuboTV

Starting their journey as a pure sports streaming service, FuboTV has got its mark in the streaming industry. Recently, they launched their services for entertainment along with Lifestyle channels.

At pricing of $45 per month, Fubo delivers some fantastic list of channels. You get a whopping list of 75+ channels where every channel gives high definition quality.

Also, you can avail the Fubo Extra plan which costs around $50. This plan brings some more list of features along with an on-demand video option.

What’s more? FuboTV gives support for almost every streaming device. Either FireStick or Roku, the company has done exceptionally well to provide streaming to the entire world.

Just in case you don’t want to give money upfront, you can try FuboTV’s seven days trial period. No extra costs and all you require is a network connection to test their streaming services.

2. NBC Sports

NBC Sports is yet another streaming service that can enable you to watch Masters Golf live stream. Still, similar to the official Golf Channel, you will need a streaming service to be authenticated with NBC Sports.

Currently, the website delivers free streaming where you can access their official website and watch every single live event. Even if you don’t want to pay for premium services, plenty of free ones are available too.

Choose a free streaming service, Authenticate it with NBC Sports website and watch matches, the easiest way.

3. Sling TV

If you want to watch WGC-Mexican Championship with the help of a quality streaming provider, Sling TV has to be the one name. Over the years, the company has done a good job in keeping pricing low for all their packages.

Currently, you can avail the Orange package which is priced at $25 per month. Under this package, you can access to 30+ channels where sports ones are also included. Every channel delivers streaming in good quality where you have the option to extend your plan.

At a single time, only one user can connect with Sling TV’s Orange package. However, if you have a group of people, choosing Sling’s Orange+Blue plan is a brilliant thing. It delivers 4+ channels at a single time.

Alike FuboTV, Sling also gives a massive 7-days trial period. Under the testing phase, you can check the quality of their streaming. If things go well, you can start with their Orange plan, avail the sports extra pack and watch entire WGC-Mexican Golf championship.

4. Hulu with Live TV

Coming into the list of Top 3, Hulu with Live TV is an excellent option to watch WGC-Mexican Golf Championship. At pricing of $40 per month, you can avail around 50 to 70 channels.

Out of which, 14 channels are genuinely dedicated to sports lovers. Also, the company has partnered with some of the most significant channel networks namely Sports-Specific networks, College networks and many more.

While choosing any plan from Hulu, make sure that the Sports Specific and Big-Four networks are included inside the package. Altogether, Hulu delivers a balanced streaming experience for every single sports watcher.

5. PlayStation Vue

Taking the same tier approach like DirecTV, Playstation Vue has taken streaming to the next level. With pricing of $45 per month, they give access to 45 high-quality premium channels.

More to it, you can choose the Access package of PlayStation Vue and watch Masters Golf live stream. In this package, you will get the NBC channel which can help in watching any golf matches.

Also, if you have got the purse, you can choose the Core package of PlayStation Vue. It gives 60+ channels where the sports channel number rises to 11.

Lastly, PlayStation Vue gives a massive 5-days free trial for testing their services. No additional costing and all you need is to test their services and then choose their preferred plan.

6. YouTube TV

Rolling out country basis updates for every possible country, YouTube TV is doing a brilliant job. Recently, they got the ABC, CBS, NBC and the Fox affiliates on board.

Now, they cover America’s most of the channels which is a big achievement for YouTube TV. In terms of their plans, YouTube TV’s $40 per month plan gives access to 70 channels. Out of which, 15 are sports channels which include NBC sports.

YouTube TV delivers streaming in super high quality where you just need a good speed network connection. After which, you can stream almost every golf, and other sports matches quite comfortably.

7. Xumo

If you don’t want to spend your money on premium streaming services, choosing Xumo is a good option. It offers a slightly different panel of streaming options where you get the NBC sports inside the package itself.

No need to pay even a penny and all you require is to sign up for Xumo Streaming service. Also, you can find unique on-demand video options to watch match highlights as per your likings.

However, since Xumo is a free service, you will need to compromise on the quality. Make sure you have a good speed internet connection before choosing Xumo to watch Masters Golf live stream.

8. Reddit

Reddit gives you all links to watch Masters golf live stream 2019. There will be a lot of subreddits available to get free official links to watch all PGA events online.

Take a look at the Schedule of the Masters Golf 2019

Around Seventy two of the world’s top golf players will make their way for the Masters Golf. Since the Golf Committee has already scheduled the matches among different players, your work is simpler.

All you need is to follow the below schedule to watch your preferred match of the Masters Golf.

TV Schedule

The official Golf Channel will start live coverage of mega golf event on Thursday and Friday. The match will start from 7 p.m ET whereas it will start from 2:30 p.m on Saturday.

Sunday lovers, you can watch Golf matches from 1:30 p.m whereas the NBC will broadcast matches on the weekend.

Masters Golf final round Tee times

Let’s check out the pairings and tee times for Round 4 of Masters 2019 below.

Tee No. 1

7:30 a.m. ET: Aaron Wise, Marc Leishman, Si Woo Kim

7:41 a.m. ET: Matthew Fitzpatrick, Kevin Tway, Patton Kizzire

7:52 a.m. ET: Henrik Stenson, Hideki Matsuyama, Cameron Smith

8:03 a.m. ET: Jordan Spieth, Tommy Fleetwood, Corey Conners

8:14 a.m. ET: Jason Day, Bubba Watson, Lucas Bjerregaard

8:25 a.m. ET: Justin Thomas, Phil Mickelson, Jon Rahm

8:36 a.m. ET: Adam Scott, Patrick Cantlay, Thorbjorn Olesen

8:47 a.m. ET: Louis Oosthuizen, Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler

8:58 a.m. ET: Matt Kuchar, Justin Harding, Xander Schauffele

9:09 a.m. ET: Brooks Koepka, Webb Simpson, Ian Poulter

9:20 a.m. ET: Francesco Molinari, Tony Finau, Tiger Woods

Tee No. 10

7:30 a.m. ET: Kyle Stanley, Viktor Hovland (A), Charley Hoffman

7:41 a.m. ET: Kevin Kisner, Bryson DeChambeau, Takumi Kanaya (A)

7:52 a.m. ET: Rory McIlroy, Keegan Bradley, Gary Woodland

8:03 a.m. ET: Jimmy Walker, J. B. Holmes, Charles Howell III

8:14 a.m. ET: Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Kevin Na, Alvaro Ortiz (A)

8:25 a.m. ET: Patrick Reed, Devon Bling (A), Keith Mitchell

8:36 a.m. ET: Tyrrell Hatton, Satoshi Kodaira, Andrew Landry

8:47 a.m. ET: Bernhard Langer, Rafael Cabrera Bello, Eddie Pepperell

8:58 a.m. ET: Branden Grace, Martin Kaymer, Haotong Li

9:09 a.m. ET: Emiliano Grillo, Zach Johnson, Billy Horschel

9:20 a.m. ET: Trevor Immelman, Alex Noren

Round 3 Tee Times

Check out Master golf 2019 Round 3 Tee times below.

9:05 a.m. ET: Eddie Pepperell

9:15 a.m. ET: Branden Grace, Emiliano Grillo

9:25 a.m. ET: Zach Johnson, Takumi Kanaya (A)

9:35 a.m. ET: Alex Noren, Billy Horschel

9:45 a.m. ET: Martin Kaymer, Devon Bling (A)

9:55 a.m. ET: Henrik Stenson, Haotong Li

10:05 a.m. ET: Keith Mitchell,Aaron Wise

10:15 a.m. ET: Tyrrell Hatton, Patrick Cantlay

10:25 a.m. ET: Hideki Matsuyama, Trevor Immelman

10:35 a.m. ET: Satoshi Kodaira, Andrew Landry

10:45 a.m. ET: Cameron Smith, Matthew Fitzpatrick

11:05 a.m. ET: Marc Leishman, Rory McIlroy

11:15 a.m. ET: Si Woo Kim, Kyle Stanley

11:25 a.m. ET: Keegan Bradley, Bubba Watson

11:35 a.m. ET: Kevin Na, Alvaro Ortiz (A)

11:45 a.m. ET: Viktor Hovland (A), Jimmy Walker

11:55 a.m. ET: Patrick Reed, Webb Simpson

12:05 p.m. ET: Jordan Spieth, Kevin Tway

12:15 p.m. ET: Bernhard Langer, Rafael Cabrera Bello

12:25 p.m. ET: Charley Hoffman, Tommy Fleetwood

12:35 p.m. ET: J. B. Holmes, Lucas Bjerregaard

12:45 p.m. ET: Thorbjorn Olesen, Kevin Kisner

1:05 p.m. ET: Gary Woodland, Rickie Fowler

1:15 p.m. ET: Corey Conners, Tony Finau

1:25 p.m. ET: Bryson DeChambeau, Justin Thomas

1:35 p.m. ET: Charles Howell III, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

1:45 p.m. ET: Matt Kuchar, Phil Mickelson

1:55 p.m. ET: Jon Rahm, Patton Kizzire

2:05 p.m. ET: Tiger Woods, Ian Poulter

2:15 p.m. ET: Justin Harding, Xander Schauffele

2:25 p.m. ET: Louis Oosthuizen, Dustin Johnson

2:35 p.m. ET: Brooks Koepka, Adam Scott

2:45 p.m. ET: Francesco Molinari, Jason Day

Conclusion

So, there we go. I hope you have gone through each option to watch Masters golf live stream. As far as the date for the mega Golf event goes, we are not far away to witness one of the best Golf championships.

We have done our best to bring the best possible combination so that you don’t need to research in any case.

Ranging from Live Streaming channels to the official Golf Channel, you can choose your wishful option. After which, you can just wait for the match to start, use streaming service and watch Masters Golf live stream eagerly and passionately.