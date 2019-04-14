Watch: Mike Francesa roasted for giving Tiger Woods 'zero chance' of winning Masters

It’s been quite the week for WFAN radio host Mike Francesa, as he gave the Virginia Cavaliers no chance of winning the NCAA Tournament, and sure enough, that’s exactly what they did. The Hoos trailed in the final 15 seconds of their last three games, yet emerged victorious in the end, in what was an epic title run.

And he was back at it again, saying Tiger Woods was not, indeed, back, and that he had “no chance” of winning the 2019 Masters Tournament.

But that’s exactly what Woods did, shooting a -2 on the final day to finish at -13, fending off Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka — no easy task. So the moment during which Francesa said Woods had “no chance,” well, that has gone viral quickly. Check it out below.