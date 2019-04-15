5 Reasons Why Workout Gloves Are Essential For Weightlifting

If you’ve just joined the gym, you might be curious to see that some of the people use gloves and some don’t. You might think that it gives an edge to the lifters. Well, no it doesn’t. The biggest reason for wearing gloves is it helps in avoiding calluses. Let’s have a look at other benefits of workout glove for weightlifting.

Improved Hygiene: A lot of people use the same bar, same weight, and the same mat, resulting in growth and spread of harmful bacteria, virus, and fungus. Having an open hand make you prone to infections as not all gym users have good hygiene and since every gym is not as clean as the other, equipment is not cleaned enough to remove all the bacteria from it. By using a weight lifting glove, you can save yourself from harmful bacteria.

Skin Protection: Continousgyming and weight lifting can cause calluses and blisters on the hands. A lot of people find these unattractive and if you’re someone who thinks it as a signal of being a badass, you don’t need to harm your skin for that,people can say the same by seeing your muscles. Workout glove prevents the skin from abrasions caused by rough equipment and blistered and callused hands.

Improved Grip: This is the biggest advantage of a weight lifting glove. As soon as your hands start sweating, dumbbells and barbells start slipping, but workout gloves are made especially to firmly hold the grip onto the weights. In case, you have small hands wearing a glove can provide extra security of the glove. It might be dangerous if you’re holding heavy weights over your body, but these gloves make weightlifting safer.

Comfort: Going barehanded can be a little uncomfortable while lifting heavy weights. The weights can be rough or cold and filled with bacteria. Apart from saving your hands from bacteria, it even makes you comfortable while lifting heavy weights. Also, they relieve pressure from the hands and make it easy for your workout easy. Also, these gloves can increase pressure’s capacity on anyone’s hand.

Wrist Support: Some of the gloves have a Velcro strap that can be wrapped tightly around the wrist, and they provide stability. While the wrist bends backward, these gloves can act as an extra ligaments & tendons and can prevent wrist injuries as well as sometimes can help in rehabilitating current wrist issues.

Now that you know the 5 benefits for wearing a workout glove during your weightlifting session. Let me tell you about the things you should keep in mind before buying it.

Quality: This is one of the most important things to keep in mind as good quality gloves can give you a better grip by absorbing more sweat and decreasing pressure from your hands. Always look for gloves made with fabric as it allows the hand to breathe and doesn’t even leaves them exposed to viruses.

Fitting: Remember, the trick for the best experience is buying a pair of gloves that fit exactly to your hands, not too loose, not too tight. Only some specialized leather gym gloves provide room for breathability.The neoprone glove is the best type of glove for better breathability and comfortable feeling.

Flexibility: The more flexible the glove is the better your momentum will be. Though rigidness is more important when doing deadlifts, pull-ups require more flexibility. The most flexible gloves are those made of nylon, but they’re the least effective when it comes to the protection of the hands.

Cushioning: Gloves absorb the pressure that is involved in heavy weight-lifting, and for that, some gloves come with gel cushions. Also, there are some gloves designed especially to guide the barbell into the appropriate position in the hand.

Workout gloves are good breeding grounds for fungus as they grow in heat and moisture. Make sure that you clean your gloves on a regular interval using wither bleach, Borax or distilled vinegar. Wearing wet gloves can also help fungus to grow, ensure that the glove is dry before wearing it. Get a glove that has a wrist strap so as to provide support to your wrist if you have issues with your wrist.

Fingerless gloves give freedom of movement to the hands while lifting weight whereas full finger gloves keep the hands locked into a certain position. Also, fingerless gloves smell less than full finger gloves as they have better breathability.

With all the benefits it has, it’s so much better to wear a workout glove for weightlifting. Though, a lot of people don’t like wearing gloves. If you’re thinking to buy one, always keep the above-mentioned things in mind before buying a workout glove.