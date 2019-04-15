Fitness is the most important thing in life and spin bikes play a significant role in fitness. While choosing a spin bike you have to keep in mind many things like its features, material used in the bike, technology used in the bike, a brand of bike, warranty of bike and service of the bike. If you are looking for a home spin bike for you then this article will help you to choose a home spin bike for you. This article talks about the best home spin bikes so you will get an idea about the best home spin bikes available in the market right now. Read more on the best home spin bikes here

Keiser M3i Indoor Cycle

Keiser M3i is one of the best spin bikes in the market right now. It comes with the unique design and you can adjust the handlebar according to your size. This will give you an amazing experience while workout. There is minimal maintenance required for this cycle. You can easily burn your calories while riding on this. You can adjust its seat and also it has a gear system so it is a good feature. It has an LCD screen on board in which you will get all the information. You will get 3 years warranty on parts and 10 years warranty on a frame that is good things. So it comes with a complete package you can buy this one for you.

Diamondback Fitness 510Ic Indoor Cycle

If you are looking for a durable indoor cycle at a reasonable price then you can select this for you. This product is durable and it has a belt-driven system which gives you a good workout session. It has computerized integration system which gives you real-time information and it also has an automated workout program so you can choose according to your need. Its dimension is 46x42x23 inches. Its weight is 126 pounds and its maximum user weight is 300 pounds. You will get 5 years warranty on frame and brakes of bike and 3 years on parts of the bike that is a good thing. Is maximum height is 6’5” and minimum height is 5’2” so you can adjust according to your uses. You can adjust its seat and handlebars according to your usage and you can adjust it vertically and horizontally.

Life Fitness Lifecycle GX Group Exercise Bike

If you are a hardcore user of exercise bike then this one is for you, if you are looking for a spin bike on which you will do daily long exercise then this is for you. It comes with an amazing design and it will give you an amazing experience. It has magnetic resistance and you can select up to 20 levels. This is very smooth and it is also a maintenance free bike which comes with a 5 years warranty on frame and 3 years warranty on machine parts and 1 years warranty for console and pedals. You can adjust your handlebars and seat easily, you can also set the height of the bike according to your choice, and you can adjust height from 4’10” to 6’4”. It comes with an LCD console but it has no connectivity options.

Sunny Health and Fitness SF-B1805 Bike

If you are looking for a value for money product then this is for you. It comes with magnetic resistance and it will give you a smooth ride. You will get a tablet holder on this so you can fix your table on the bike. You can adjust its seat and handlebars but you will not get many features with this bike. You will get a 3-year warranty on frame and six-month warranty on the parts of the bike. So if you are looking for a simple bike then you can buy it but don’t expect much features from this bike.

Body craft SPR

It comes with a belt drive and current magnetic resistance system so you adjust them via a lever. It has unique design and colors, it is fully adjustable so you can adjust its seat and handlebars according to your needs. It comes with consoles which show all important information but it doesn’t have Bluetooth connectivity. The best thing about this cycle is it has a lifetime warranty on frame and five years warranty on parts. So you can buy this one if you are looking for both belt drive and magnetic resistance system.

Conclusion

As you can see in the above article that while selecting a spike for you, you should keep in mind that you should consider few things like its feature, material used in bike, brand, and warranty so when you compare these things you will find a better bike for you. You can choose a bike from the above-given list.