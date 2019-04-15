Eagles' trading back can rock your MACH

Close enough now to the actual NFL Draft of 2019 to ponder the trade-back scenarios which increase the degree of difficulty in predicting Eagles selections in your MACH 10…

For example, CBS Sports has the Eagles trading down from the No. 25 pick into the second round, acquiring the No. 42 pick from the Cincinnati Bengals along with a sixth-round pick (No. 198 overall) and a 2020 second-round pick.

So not only would they then have three 2nd-round picks in the 2019 draft, that trade-back would give the Eagles two second-round picks in the 2020 draft.



If that happens, you and EYE may have wasted some of our time scouting potential candidates slated as “Top 25 picks”.

But it could get even more complex— what if the Eagles actually do trade for linebacker Darron Lee from the New York Jets? Philadelphia would give up one of its second-round picks (No. 57 overall) for Lee and a 2019 third-round pick (No. 68 overall) in the draft.

In other words, the Eagles would give up one of their 3 hypothetical second-round picks while adding a third-round pick, something they currently don’t have in this draft.

CBS Sports says if that happens (and it probably won’t, but we’ll play along), the Eagles then select Boston College guard Chris Lindstrom and Virginia safety Juan Thornhill in the second round and Notre Dame wide receiver Miles Boykin in the third round.

Nobody could complain too much about that draft haul scenario if it came to fruition. But it sure adds some major plot twists to MACH 10 ciphering.

Meanwhile, the Eagles begin their voluntary offseason conditioning program this week (on April 15) at the NovaCare Complex.