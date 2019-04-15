Fighters of the Week

1. Claressa Shields: Absolutely dominated Christina Hammer, handing Hammer’s first career loss, unifying all four world championships and becoming the undisputed middleweight champion, as well as staking a claim to the best women’s boxer in the world in the biggest fight in women’s boxing history. Not a bad weekend.

2. Vasyl Lomachenko: Against a better-than-his-record shows Anthony Crolla, who some were giving much more hope than was warranted, Vasyl Lomachenko once again showed that he’s probably the best active pugilist in the sport with an absolute trouncing in four rounds. Loma has plenty of options going forward after dispatching his WBA mandatory challenger.

3. Dustin Poirier: Well, a couple title pictures in the UFC got a whole-lot more crystal clear. After two absolutely brilliant and riveting interim title fights, two new interim champions have been crowned and two title pictures are set. Israel Adesanya and Dustin Poirier turned in breathtaking performances against their championship-level opposition, and have earned their title shots against Robert Whittaker and Khaibib Nurmagomedov, respectively. I detest interim titles, but at the very least, it gives us a chance to get properly excited (until someone drops out with an injury).

4. Israel Adesanya: ^

5. Martin Nguyen: Brought THIS to Jadamba Naratungalag’s doorstep in the main event of OneFC Roots of Honor to retain his featherweight championship.

6. Joshua Pacio: Is the new OneFC Strawweight champion after a knockout of Yosuke Saruta in the championship rounds.

7. Khalil Rountree Jr.: KHALIL PKSYNDICATEGYM! Good god, Joe Rogan was right, fighters everywhere are booking their fights to Phuket to learn muay thai, because it was clear Eryk Anders and his corner had NO idea what was coming as his leg was absolutely decimated to his incredibly incompetent corner’s surprise. And fuck Eryk Anders’s corner for not stopping it after the second round and not having the smallest idea how to deal with leg kicks. Not even icing his leg after the first?! What the hell? MMA corners remain the worst.

8. Iman Barlow: The 25-year-old UK veteran left Enfusion Live 83 over the weekend with the 54kg championship in the biggest title fight on the card.

9. Eddie Cummings: Retained his welterweight black belt No-Gi championship in the main event of Fifght To Win Pro 108 after a decision win over William Wolk.

10. Brenda Karen Carbajal: Won her first world title on her third attempt, claiming the vacant IBF World Women’s Featherweight strap.

11. Gilberto Ramirez: Made a successful light heavyweight debut, forcing Tommy Karpency to quit on the stool after the fourth round in the co-main of Top Rank’s ESPN+ card.

12. Rafael Formiga Barbosa: Also retained his black belt Masters welterweight title with an Ezekial Choke over Daniel Tavares in the co-main event of Fight To Win Pro 108.

13. Tatsumitsu Wada: Advanced in OneFC’s flyweight grand prix with a UD win over Gustavo Balart.

14. Mario Heredia: Pulled off this weekend’s biggest upset as an 8-to-1 underdog over Samuel Peter on the Hammer-Shields undercard.

15. Ross Pearson: The veteran lightweight seems to be calling it a career. Sure, he never made it to the title level, but there’s something to be said for having a nearly ten-year career in the UFC, constantly delivering entertaining fights, captaining an Ultimate Fighter team, and making an indelible impact in the fight game. Hats off to a hell of a scrapper.