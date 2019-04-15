Giannis Antetokounmpo has NSFW take about his NBA dominance (Video)

Bucks big man Giannis Antetokounmpo is on track to win his first-ever NBA MVP Award this season, as he’s literally put the team on his back and carried them to the best record in the league.

Milwaukee absolutely demolished Detroit in Game 1 of their playoff series on Sunday, 121-86. Giannis was a big reason for that, with 24 points and 17 rebounds in only 23 minutes of action. It was one of the most efficient performances we’ve ever seen.

And Giannis had something to say about how stout he was in the game, as it relates to the edge he has over the rest of the league’s big men.

“I’m f—ing unstoppable!” he yelled.

"I’m f–king unstoppable” Giannis was letting everyone know pic.twitter.com/E6Brro5tTB — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 15, 2019

He’s not wrong.