Indian Team Squad For ICC World Cup Cricket 2019

Remembering the days of the 2011 world cup when Dhoni conquered the world with its World Cup history, those moments definitely made every Indian proud. Of course, he is a lifetime legend but this time, the command will be on to the hands of another legend, Virat Kohli. Yes, the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 is just a few months away and Indian fans are going gaga over this event. Eagerly waiting for Indian Team for World Cup 2019? We have got the best information for you.

In this article, we will go through each player who can be a part of the magnificent world cup squad. Therefore, without wasting any time, let’s move ahead and uncover the probable player list who can play the cricket World Cup 2019 in England.

Indian Team Squad for World Cup Cricket 2019

Check out full team squad and players for ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 below. Indian team squad will be announced on 15th April 2019 at 3 PM Indan time.

Confirmed Indian team players for World Cup 2019

1. Rohit Sharma

2. Shikhar Dhawan

3. Virat Kohli (Captain)

4. MS Dhoni (Wk/Captain)

5. Kedar Jadhav

6. Hardik Pandya

7. Bhuvneshwar Kumar

8. Yuzvendra Chahal

9. Kuldeep Yadav

10. Mohammed Shami

11. Jasprit Bumrah

12. KL Rahul

13. Dinesh Karthik

14. Vijay Shankar

15. Ravindra Jadeja

Virat Kohli

Now when its cricket world cup 2019, then who can ignore Virat Kohli from their speculations. Although lately, his performance is under scrutiny by the critics but still Kohli is Kohli and there is really no chance that he would not be there in the final world up the line up.

Rohit Sharma

A really bright star in the galaxy of cricket. This youngster never leaves to surprise us from time to time. When in form he can outsmart any player in the field. His skills and expertise is something which the Indian team cannot do without in the coming match.

Shikhar Dhawan

Another time bomb in the Indian cricket teams arsenal. He would strike and turn the game for good when least expected. Chances are bright for this young cricketing turk to be in the final Indian team for 2019 cricket world cup.

Ambati Rayadu

Although a bust in the IPL, this dude has some serious magic to tell about in the test series. History says that he is good when the time calls for it. There are bright chances that he would make it to the final spots of the world cup cricket team.

MS Dhoni

We all wish to see him as the captain of the team now. There are no speculations about it. MS Dhoni will certainly be the part of the Indian cricket team for 2019 world cup. Master Blaster has to do some serious blasting here.

Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik is that peg which can fill in the skill gap of Indian Team. He is that back up batsman which can actually fill in for any major player in the team. Hopes are high to see him in action.

Kedar Jhadav

History has it, all-rounders have always been the soul of the game as far as the cricket is concerned. Kedar Jhadav is the only jack of all currently in the team and having him for the World Cup will surely be a good thing.

Hardik Pandya

Off late he has not been so prominent in the cricket matches. But he has potential which can be unleashed during the world cup. Another strong contender for the world cup.

Ravendra Jadeja

The rocket man is really needed for the world cup. He has skills which can really turn the tables during the time of crisis.

Kuldeep Yadav

Upcoming and young bowler, he really needs to be on the team. It will be great for his and teams prestige.

Yuzvendra Chahal

Another upcoming talent. Recently he has proven his mettle and we wish to see his action more on the World Arena.

Jasprit Bumrah

Bumrah is a really talented bowler. This is one player who has really upgraded his game over the years.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Now when it comes to delivering death overs. Kumar is another player entire nation can depend upon. He can really add some strong value to the world cup Indian team.

Mohammed Shami

On verge of retirement, the old tiger is back into action. Hoping to see him in the team. We need players like him, who have skills and experience.

Umesh Yadav

He had his share of up’s and downs in the world of cricket. But he is one fellow who has shown that when needed he can really fight. Having him on the team is all we need now.

India’s Schedule at ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Check out Indian Fixtures for World Cup 2019 Cricket below. Indian start their World cup campaign facing South Africa on 5th June 2019.

5th June 2019 (3pm IST) – India vs South Africa at Southampton

9th June 2019 (3pm IST) – India vs Australia at London

13th June 2019 (3pm IST) – India vs New Zealand at Nottingham

16th June 2019 (3pm IST) – India vs Pakistan at Manchester

22nd June 2019 (3pm IST) – India vs Afghanistan at Southampton

27 June 2019 (3pm IST) – India vs Windies at Manchester

30th June 2019 (3pm IST) – India vs England at Birmingham

2nd July 2019 (3pm IST) – India vs Bangladesh at Birmingham

6th July 2019 (3pm IST) – India vs Sri Lanka at Leeds