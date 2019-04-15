Joel Embiid elbows Jarrett Allen in face, hit with flagrant foul (Video)

Sixers big man Joel Embiid did end up playing against the Nets in Game 2 on Monday night, and, unlike the previous contest, his knee didn’t appear to bother him. Embiid was moving well, and was the dominant force we’re used to seeing in the paint during Sixers games.

Embiid was his usual self — scoring and blocking shots, while also rebounding on both ends of the floor. His strong play and Ben Simmons’ bounceback performance were big reasons the Sixers blew out the Nets.

The only negative moment of the game involving Embiid was when he elbowed Jarrett Allen in the face in the chin, during the second quarter of the game.

Jarrett Allen just took a Joel Embiid elbow right in the face pic.twitter.com/wZCcob2wUp — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) April 16, 2019

Embiid was hit a flagrant-1 foul for his actions.