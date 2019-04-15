Kyle Lowry defends anemic offensive performance in Game 1

The Raptors lost a close game against the Magic in the opening contest of their 2019 playoff campaign, even being heavy favorites to win.

Toronto had a two-point lead with roughly a minute remaining in the game, but DJ Augustin’s clutch shooting late lifted Orlando to victory.

And given how close the game was late, the Raptors sure could’ve used a few extra points from shooting guard Kyle Lowry, who finished the contest scoreless. Lowry failed to score a single point in the game, but he didn’t seem to be all that concerned about it.

Lowry on going scoreless: "It's happened before. I'm a guy that plays basketball the right way. Just because I didn't score doesn't mean I didn't play the right way… Because we lost it looks worse." — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) April 15, 2019

Lowry: "I've just gotta make sure I'm more aggressive. I think in the situation that we're in, the way they're guarding me I can look to score a lot more, watching the film. But we'll see. You go with what the game gives you." — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) April 15, 2019

A bit of accountability would’ve beeen the better course of action there. Lowry didn’t have a good game, no matter how he spins it.