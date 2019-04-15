NBA

Kyle Lowry defends anemic offensive performance in Game 1

April 15, 2019

The Raptors lost a close game against the Magic in the opening contest of their 2019 playoff campaign, even being heavy favorites to win.

Toronto had a two-point lead with roughly a minute remaining in the game, but DJ Augustin’s clutch shooting late lifted Orlando to victory.

And given how close the game was late, the Raptors sure could’ve used a few extra points from shooting guard Kyle Lowry, who finished the contest scoreless. Lowry failed to score a single point in the game, but he didn’t seem to be all that concerned about it.

A bit of accountability would’ve beeen the better course of action there. Lowry didn’t have a good game, no matter how he spins it.

