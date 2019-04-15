Look: Barack Obama plays golf with Emmitt Smith, Tony Romo

It’s a known fact that former athletes and celebrities may not ply their trade where they once did, but many of them still love to partake in one particular hobby: golf.

Golf is the one sport/hobby that many celebrities and athletes from all walks of life seem to enjoy, which is why certain courses can feature a number of important people on any given day.

One particular golf course in Texas housed a few famous faces, with former President Barack Obama playing golf with Tony Romo and Emmitt Smith, as TMZ Sports reported.

If anyone is wondering who had the best round, or money’s on Romo.