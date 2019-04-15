Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Damian Lillard

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Damian Lillard

Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Damian Lillard

By April 15, 2019

By: |

Apr 14, 2019; Portland, OR, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) shoots against Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jerami Grant (9) in the first half in game one of the first round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Damian Lillard – Portland (vs Oklahoma City)

30 points, 9-21 FG, 7-8 FT, 5 3 PTs, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals

Dame helped ensure that the Blazers didn’t get swept out of the playoffs again this year.

 

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

(The Hoops Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

Hoops Manifesto

Try ESPN+ for Free!

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Hoops Manifesto
Home