Steph Curry pays tribute to Tiger Woods before Game 2 vs Clippers (Video)

Warriors star Stephen Curry showed some love for one of the most famous athletes of his generation before Game 2 of the team’s playoff series against the Clippers tipped off.

Curry was warming up on the court at Oracle Arena before the game, as he usually does, when he did something a bit different to show love for Tiger Woods. Steph made a golf-swing motion, then spun around and attempted a three-point jumper in the corner — which he, of course, drained. He then ran into the tunnel, joining the rest of his teammates.

Curry sure isn’t the only one to show love for Woods, who won his 15th major, shooting a -12 at the Masters Tournament, on Sunday.