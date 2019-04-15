UFC 236 Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

He was bloodied and lost the war, but Max Holloway still left UFC 236 as the top earner.
Here are the fighter payouts, released by the Georgia Athletic & Entertainment Commission.
Attendance: 14,297
Gate: $1,900,000
Max Holloway: $440,000 ($350,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $40,000 fight week incentive pay)
Israel Adesanya: $430,000 ($350,000 show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)
Dustin Poirier: $330,000 $250,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)
Kelvin Gastelum: $230,000 ($150,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)
Nikita Krylov: $170,000 ($80,000 to show, $80,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)
Ovince Saint Preux: $106,000 ($86,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)
Khalil Rountree: $75,000 ($35,000 to show, $35,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)
Belal Muhammad: $75,000 ($35,000 to show, $35,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)
Eryk Anders: $55,000 ($50,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)
Poliana Botelho: $54,000 ($25,000 to show, $25,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)
Alan Jouban: $53,000 ($43,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)
Max Griffin: $45,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)
Wilson Reis: $44,000 ($34,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)
Alexandre Pantoja: $41,000 ($18,000 to show, $18,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)
Brandon Davis: $40,000 ($18,000 to show, $18,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)
Curtis Millender: $35,000 ($31,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)
Dwight Grant: $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)
Montel Jackson: $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)
Andre Soukhamthath: $27,000 ($22,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)
Matt Frevola: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)
Khalid Taha: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)
Jalin Turner: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)
Lauren Mueller: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)
Randy Costa: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)
Boston Salmon: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)
Zelim Imadaev: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)
Comments