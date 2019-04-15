MMA Manifesto

UFC 236 Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

He was bloodied and lost the war, but Max Holloway still left UFC 236 as the top earner.

Here are the fighter payouts, released by the Georgia Athletic & Entertainment Commission.

 

Attendance:  14,297
Gate:   $1,900,000

 

Max Holloway:   $440,000 ($350,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $40,000 fight week incentive pay)

Israel Adesanya:  $430,000 ($350,000 show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)

Dustin Poirier:   $330,000 $250,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)

Kelvin Gastelum:   $230,000 ($150,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)

Nikita Krylov:   $170,000 ($80,000 to show, $80,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ovince Saint Preux:   $106,000 ($86,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Khalil Rountree:   $75,000 ($35,000 to show, $35,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Belal Muhammad:  $75,000 ($35,000 to show, $35,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Eryk Anders:   $55,000 ($50,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Poliana Botelho:   $54,000 ($25,000 to show, $25,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Alan Jouban:   $53,000 ($43,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Max Griffin:   $45,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Wilson Reis:   $44,000 ($34,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Alexandre Pantoja:   $41,000 ($18,000 to show, $18,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Brandon Davis:  $40,000 ($18,000 to show, $18,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Curtis Millender:   $35,000 ($31,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Dwight Grant:   $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Montel Jackson:   $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Andre Soukhamthath:   $27,000 ($22,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Matt Frevola:  $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Khalid Taha:   $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Jalin Turner:  $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Lauren Mueller:  $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Randy Costa:  $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Boston Salmon:   $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Zelim Imadaev:  $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

 

