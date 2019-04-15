UFC 236 Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

He was bloodied and lost the war, but Max Holloway still left UFC 236 as the top earner.

Here are the fighter payouts, released by the Georgia Athletic & Entertainment Commission.

Attendance: 14,297

Gate: $1,900,000

Max Holloway: $440,000 ($350,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $40,000 fight week incentive pay)

Israel Adesanya: $430,000 ($350,000 show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)

Dustin Poirier: $330,000 $250,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)

Kelvin Gastelum: $230,000 ($150,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)

Nikita Krylov: $170,000 ($80,000 to show, $80,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Ovince Saint Preux: $106,000 ($86,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

Khalil Rountree: $75,000 ($35,000 to show, $35,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Belal Muhammad: $75,000 ($35,000 to show, $35,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Eryk Anders: $55,000 ($50,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Poliana Botelho: $54,000 ($25,000 to show, $25,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Alan Jouban: $53,000 ($43,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Max Griffin: $45,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Wilson Reis: $44,000 ($34,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Alexandre Pantoja: $41,000 ($18,000 to show, $18,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Brandon Davis: $40,000 ($18,000 to show, $18,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Curtis Millender: $35,000 ($31,000 to show, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Dwight Grant: $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Montel Jackson: $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Andre Soukhamthath: $27,000 ($22,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Matt Frevola: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Khalid Taha: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Jalin Turner: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Lauren Mueller: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Randy Costa: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Boston Salmon: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Zelim Imadaev: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

