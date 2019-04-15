UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Featherweights: Apr 15/19

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Featherweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last rankings, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Max Holloway 421 2 2 3 Brian Ortega 297 3 3 2 Jose Aldo 279 4 4 12 Ricardo Lamas 223.5 5 5 4 Frankie Edgar 214 6 6 5 Alexander Volkanovski 195.5 7 7 Chad Mendes 169.5 8 8 13 Yair Rodriguez 122 9 10 15 Darren Elkins 117 10 16 9 Josh Emmett 110 11 11 14 Chan Sung Jung 107 12 12 10 Mirsad Bektic 102 13 13 Andre Fili 101 13 13 6 Renato Moicano 101 15 9 8 Jeremy Stephens 96 16 17 Chas Skelly 80.5 17 19 Gabriel Benitez 74.5 18 20 16 Calvin Kattar 72 19 15 Michael Johnson 71.5 20 32 Dan Ige 64.5 21 21 Arnold Allen 61 22 22 Myles Jury 59.5 23 23 7 Zabit Magomedsharipov 50.5 24 41 Kevin Aguilar 49 25 24 Bobby Moffett 45 26 25 Makwan Amirkhani 42 27 NR Mike Grundy 40 28 26 Rick Glenn 37 29 27 Shane Burgos 36.5 30 28 Alex Caceres 35.5 31 29 11 Cub Swanson 32.5 31 35 Sodiq Yusuff 32.5 33 30 Enrique Barzola 27.5 33 32 Shane Young 27.5 35 31 Danny Henry 26.5 35 34 Julio Arce 26.5 37 38 Luis Pena 25 38 37 Humberto Bandenay 24 39 35 Jordan Rinaldi 22 40 39 Kron Gracie 20 40 39 Martin Bravo 20 42 46 Bryce Mitchell 14.5 43 41 Kyle Bochniak 10 44 43 Hakeem Dawodu 9.5 45 43 Nad Narimani 8.5 45 43 Sheymon Moraes 8.5 47 46 Chris Fishgold 5 47 46 Geraldo de Freitas 5 47 NR Grant Dawson 5 50 50 Austin Arnett 4.5 50 46 Steven Peterson 4.5 52 NR Julian Erosa 3.5 53 53 Anderson dos Santos 0 53 53 Daniel Teymur 0 53 53 Felipe Colares 0 53 53 Jay Cucciniello 0 53 53 Jordan Griffin 0 53 53 Kurt Holobaugh 0 53 53 Matt Bessette 0 53 53 Matt Sayles 0 53 53 Mike Santiago 0 53 53 Suman Mokhtarian 0 53 53 Tyler Diamond 0

Check back Friday for our bantamweight rankings

