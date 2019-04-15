UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Featherweights: Apr 15/19

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Featherweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last rankings, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Max Holloway
|421
|2
|2
|3
|Brian Ortega
|297
|3
|3
|2
|Jose Aldo
|279
|4
|4
|12
|Ricardo Lamas
|223.5
|5
|5
|4
|Frankie Edgar
|214
|6
|6
|5
|Alexander Volkanovski
|195.5
|7
|7
|Chad Mendes
|169.5
|8
|8
|13
|Yair Rodriguez
|122
|9
|10
|15
|Darren Elkins
|117
|10
|16
|9
|Josh Emmett
|110
|11
|11
|14
|Chan Sung Jung
|107
|12
|12
|10
|Mirsad Bektic
|102
|13
|13
|Andre Fili
|101
|13
|13
|6
|Renato Moicano
|101
|15
|9
|8
|Jeremy Stephens
|96
|16
|17
|Chas Skelly
|80.5
|17
|19
|Gabriel Benitez
|74.5
|18
|20
|16
|Calvin Kattar
|72
|19
|15
|Michael Johnson
|71.5
|20
|32
|Dan Ige
|64.5
|21
|21
|Arnold Allen
|61
|22
|22
|Myles Jury
|59.5
|23
|23
|7
|Zabit Magomedsharipov
|50.5
|24
|41
|Kevin Aguilar
|49
|25
|24
|Bobby Moffett
|45
|26
|25
|Makwan Amirkhani
|42
|27
|NR
|Mike Grundy
|40
|28
|26
|Rick Glenn
|37
|29
|27
|Shane Burgos
|36.5
|30
|28
|Alex Caceres
|35.5
|31
|29
|11
|Cub Swanson
|32.5
|31
|35
|Sodiq Yusuff
|32.5
|33
|30
|Enrique Barzola
|27.5
|33
|32
|Shane Young
|27.5
|35
|31
|Danny Henry
|26.5
|35
|34
|Julio Arce
|26.5
|37
|38
|Luis Pena
|25
|38
|37
|Humberto Bandenay
|24
|39
|35
|Jordan Rinaldi
|22
|40
|39
|Kron Gracie
|20
|40
|39
|Martin Bravo
|20
|42
|46
|Bryce Mitchell
|14.5
|43
|41
|Kyle Bochniak
|10
|44
|43
|Hakeem Dawodu
|9.5
|45
|43
|Nad Narimani
|8.5
|45
|43
|Sheymon Moraes
|8.5
|47
|46
|Chris Fishgold
|5
|47
|46
|Geraldo de Freitas
|5
|47
|NR
|Grant Dawson
|5
|50
|50
|Austin Arnett
|4.5
|50
|46
|Steven Peterson
|4.5
|52
|NR
|Julian Erosa
|3.5
|53
|53
|Anderson dos Santos
|0
|53
|53
|Daniel Teymur
|0
|53
|53
|Felipe Colares
|0
|53
|53
|Jay Cucciniello
|0
|53
|53
|Jordan Griffin
|0
|53
|53
|Kurt Holobaugh
|0
|53
|53
|Matt Bessette
|0
|53
|53
|Matt Sayles
|0
|53
|53
|Mike Santiago
|0
|53
|53
|Suman Mokhtarian
|0
|53
|53
|Tyler Diamond
|0
Check back Friday for our bantamweight rankings
