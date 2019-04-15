Watch: Alex Ovechkin knocks out Hurricanes player with brutal punch (Video)

Capitals star Alex Ovechkin is the captain of his team, and the unquestioned leader. He truly can do it all — score, set up and hit.

There was a time early in his career when Ovie was criticized for not being physical enough, and for being more of a finesse player, but that is clearly a thing of the past. He now no longer shies away from contact, but rather embraces it.

Poor Andrei Svechnikov learned that lesson the hard way during Game 3 of the Capitals-Hurricanes playoff series at PNC Arena. The two bumped into each other at one point in the first period of Monday’s game, and Svechnikov then threw a punch at Ovechkin. That wasn’t a wise idea, as Ovie came back with a flurry of rights, including one punch that knocked out Svechnikov, which resulted in him hitting the ice and laying there for a moment.

It was Ovechkin’s first fight since 2010, as he’s known for big hits rather than throwing punches. As for Svechnikov, he left the game, and the Hurricanes announced he would not return.