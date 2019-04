Boston Marathon 2019 Live Stream Online Channels

April 15th will again witness thousands of spectators at the Boston Maraton route which starts from Hopkinton to the Back Bay. People gather here in huge numbers to watch tens of thousands of runners who surrender themselves for the run.

However, if you don’t want to get stuck traffic and miss all the fun, you can easily resort to the online ways and watch your favorite Marathon online, with the convenience of home and office. You can click on plenty of tabs for the 2019 Boston Marathon and watch it online.

Event: Boston Marathon 2019

Date: 15th April 2019

Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Live Stream: Watch Here

How To Watch Boston Marathon Live Streaming Online Free?

The race starts at 9.02 am for the mobile-impaired runners. For people who want to watch it on the TV can switch on the WBZ-TV (CBS) Channel. There will be a pre-race coverage that will begin at 7 am and the entire race coverage will begin at around 9 am. The older title holder for Boston Marathon is Shane Flanagan, she will also cover the tace along with Lisa Hughes, Toni Revis, and Steve Burton. Moreover, the replay of the race will broadcast at around 8 PM on the channel myTV38.

Boston Marathon live stream official channels

NBC Live Extra

CBS Boston

NBC Sports Network

network’s channel finder

The official broadcast partner is NBC Sports Network, and they will air a small preview on Sunday 4 PM. From Monday morning you can see the entire live footage. Locals can look up the lists of channels for TV viewing.

Listen to the Boston Marathon commentary on the Radio by the WBZ NewsRadio 1030, as they start their coverage at 9.15 am. The hosts of the radio show will be Jeff Brown, Sharon Barbano, and Tom Cuddy and their group of reporters will be present at the race track. Additionally, you can catch the marathon on the iHeartRadio App from your smartphone.

Watch Online Stream Boston Marathon on CBS Boston

For watching the Boston Marathon online, fans can access CBSBoston.com. They are going to live stream the race since morning at 9 AM. The team of the online platform will have a camera fixed on the finish line all day long. If you happen to be out of New England, and the servers are not catching CBSBoston.com, you cannot get access to the elite part of the Boston Marathon. For people who live out the New England part, won’t be able to enjoy the race from 9 am to 12.15 pm because the streaming online platform’s rights end with the border of New England for the time period.

NBC Sports

On the other hand, fans can access NBC Sports Live on their website to watch the Boston Marathon. Both the men’s elite race and the women’s elite race will broadcast on the website. Streaming online is a better option as many people do not have the time to watch their favorite run show. After all, the run for the cause has an in-depth meaning. The defending champions will be present at the race course. In addition, you can also watch the race at the BAA’s website.

Boston Marathon Live Stream Reddit

Viewers can also check out redditstreams for Boston Marathon. First register on Reddit, find out suitable subreddits relating to Marathon race, Check for link quality, avoid spammy links. Always use official Reddit links to watch the Boston Marathon online.

For every single Marathon lover, the Boston Marathon 2019 is up and running quite smoothly. People from all over the world like to watch this mega marathon event whereas plenty of those like watching it from their homes and offices. Therefore, if you are one of those who likes to watch the Boston Marathon on Reddit, we have got something for you.

Also, aside’s Reddit, you can find plenty of paid services for watching the Boston Marathon. But, when it comes to a free yet good quality viewing option, you can’t really leave Reddit at any cost.

Now, let’s take a leap ahead and discover the wonderful ways to use Reddit for watching the Boston Marathon live, anytime and from anywhere.

Complete Details about the Boston Marathon 2019 Event

Starting with the basics, Live Race coverage will begin from Monday, April 15. It will start from 8:30 am and will run until 1 pm ET.

As far as the venue goes, the race will cover the Boston Metropolitan area where the racers can take an active part in the competition.

Boston Marathon 2019 Schedule

Here is how the Boston Marathon start and finishes. Check out the complete schedule with timings in ET below.

Men’s push rim wheelchair: 9:02 a.m.

Women’s push rim wheelchair: 9:04 a.m.

Handcycles and duos: 9:25 a.m.

Elite women: 9:32 a.m.

Elite men: 10 a.m.

Wave 1: 10:02 a.m.

Wave 2: 10:25 a.m.

Wave 3: 10:50 a.m.

Wave 4: 11:15 a.m. ET