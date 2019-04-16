Bearcats BlogCast: The John Brannen Show

Scott and Chris Bains discuss John Brannen taking over as head coach of the Cincinnati Bearcats. Scott and Chris discuss his press conference, the coaching search, Brannen’s style at NKU, player movement at Cincinnati, what we hope for next year and more.

Pretty short description, but Chris and I went deep on those topics.

