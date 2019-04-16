Watch Raptors vs Magic Live Stream Online Reddit- NBA Playoffs Game 2

The No. 2 seed Toronto Raptors will take on the No. 7 seed Orlando Magic in the opening round while the Toronto Raptors have set their sights on the NBA Finals for the past few seasons. But, not only they have fallen short, they have largely underperformed as well. With the appointment of a new coach this time around they hope the to turn the tables of their playoff fortunes. A whole new bunch of players is there to help.

Their first hurdle in the first round of the playoffs will be the Orlando Magic. The Magic have found their way back into the playoffs for the first time since 2012. A playoff mainstay against a roster of greenhorns might look like an evident disparity, but anything can happen in the playoffs when the game plan and matchups become even more important. Here’s everything that you need to know about this first-round match between the Raptors and Magic.

Game: Raptors vs. Magic

Start Time: 8 p.m. ET

Venue: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch Here

How To Watch Raptors vs Magic Live Streaming Free Online?

The Raptors Vs. Magic will be played at the Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. It will be live streamed on official Channels and websites and app through their official broadcast media channel.

The official website of the NBA also has live streaming of all matches on its media. See below and in official ways that you can enjoy the game between Raptors Vs. Magic by Live Streaming of the game.

