Though, Golf is one of the most relaxing games in the world, finding and retrieving a ball is much more frustrating, especially if you play golf regularly. A lot of balls are lost in the greens and the lakes. Golf ball retrievers can help you save money that you need to spend every time you lost a ball. No matter, if you’ve just begun to play golf or are an expert extendable golf ball retrievers are for everyone.

The distance that can be reached using a smaller one is around 6 ft. while the larger ones are intended to reach around 15 ft. You can buy a smaller or a larger one depending on your choice and requirements. It can be used to retrieve the ball when it fells on a water hole or a sand trap. Even this is helpful when ball fells in hazard lakes. If you’re someone who likes monogramming the ball for easy identification, then losing a ball can be more expensive for you and of course, instead of spending every time you lose a ball, it’s better to invest once on a golf ball retrievers.

Before we move to our list of best golf ball retrievers, let’s have a look at the things to keep in mind before buying it.

Ball Security

Look for the ones that have a scoop design, though when turned upside down, the ball can fall. This can be very good when picking up the golf ball from soft mud.

Shaft Length

This is one of the most important things to keep in mind as it matters the most when you are trying to reach the ball floating in the middle of the lake or is deep under bushes.

Sturdiness:

The more the sturdiness the more the durability. Unlike lighter products, heavier products are more durable and don’t bend much.

Handle:

No one likes to get hand pain or imprints while retrieving the golf ball. So always look for the retrievers that feel comfortable even when held for a long time.

If you’re thinking to buy one, you can find the key details here to harness your buying skills.

Callaway Ball Retriever: With a retract of up to 45 inches and distance of up to 15 ft., this can be your best ball retrievers of all time. Made up of stainless steel, it has an ergonomic grip handle. The smaller one (6 ft.) is half the price of the bigger one. I Gotcha Golf Ball Retriever: It can reach up to a distance of 14 ft. and it retracts down up to 20 inches. It is very lightweight (around 12 ounces) and is made up of high-quality steel. The most popular model of I Gotcha is the Executive XL model. It can last for many years because of its high-quality material. JP Lann Golf Ball Retriever: One of the longest retriever (18 ft.) which also comes with one year warranty. It can retract down up to 45 inches. The end of the retriever is hinged to pick and secure the ball easily. Search and Rescue Golf Ball Retriever: Just like Callaway ball retrievers, it also has stainless steel rings at the end to pick the ball easily. If you’re looking for a compact model, then this ball retriever can be your choice. Smaller ones can reach up to 6.5 ft. while the larger ones can reach up to 15ft. Samyo Scoop Telescopic Golf Ball Retriever: If you’re looking for cheapest ball retriever that has a stainless steel shaft, then this one is for you. Smaller ones can retrieve balls that are at a distance of up to 6.5 ft. and weighs just 7 ounces. If you don’t play golf much, then this can be the best choice for you. Olimar Golf Ball Retriever: With a distance of up to 15 ft., this ball retriever can retract up to 4 ft. and can fit easily on your golf bag. Its padded grip is very comfortable and weighs around 9.3 ounces. Nickel Putter Pick-Up: With locking system available, you don’t have to worry about slipping your ball again to those holes. It can be easily attached to the end of any club and has a collapsible three-pronged design.

Conclusion

Imagine never losing even a single ball, even after months of playing. Well, golf ball retrievers are designed so that you never lose a ball. If you’re someone who loves to play golf every weekend or regularly, you might want to invest in ball retrievers. The above mentioned seven ball retrievers are chosen on the basis of their weight, ball security, and sturdiness.