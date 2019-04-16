MMA

Conor McGregor praises Alex Ovechkin for knockout punch, trolls Khabib Nurmagomedov

Capitals star Alex Ovechkin drew plenty of attention from sports fans when he knocked out Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov with a brutal punch (which you can watch here) during Monday’s game at PNC Arena.

Even UFC star Conor McGregor thought Ovie’s feat was impressive, and he’s certainly a guy who knows a thing or two about how to lay someone out properly. Check out what he had to say about it, and the jab he snuck in at Khabib Nurmagomedov as well.

“They can run, but they can’t hide” was the dig at Khabib, about how Conor wants a rematch, but his counterpart doesn’t appear to echo that sentiment.

