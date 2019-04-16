How To Watch Juventus vs Ajax Live Stream Reddit Soccerstreams Online

Two of Italy’s best football teams take on each other on Tuesday evening in Allianz Stadium, Torino (Italy). Its Juventus vs. Ajax. With Napoli faltering in an astonishing loss to relegation-threatened Empoli. Juventus are now 18 points clear at the top of the UEFA table. With their 2-0 win against Cagliari. The win for the Bianconeri was controversial. The young striker Moise Kean has had a great time in front of goal for both country and club recently. He was a victim to vile racist abuse from some sections of the Cagliari support all through the duration of the match.

The defending UEFA champions were without some of their key players for that match. Juve’s star player Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to be on the bench for the match against Ajax. Massimiliano Allegri is hoping that he will be back to fitness for the team’s Champions League clash against Ajax later this month. Juventus vs Milan is always a huge draw for the UEFA fans. AS both Juve and Ajax are part of the “big three” in Italy. But in recent times, La Vecchia Signora is dominant in this fixture. In fact, not only have Juve won their last seven games against Milan across all competitions, but have humbled them out in their most recent three matches.

The two leading teams which have etched their names for victories in Italian football are set to exchange hostilities at the Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris, Genova (Italy). Football fever is soaring in Italy as UEFA matches are going on. Fans have waited for long to see the two great teams pitted against each other.

Though Ajax had lost to Juventus in 4-0 match of Coppa Italia, they had won many accolades including the 48 major honors and 18 UEFA titles. Juventus, under the aegis of Massimiliano Allegri, sealed their victory and will again meet their familiar foe on 2nd April at 21:00 (UTC/GMT+2, local time).

Match: Juventus vs Ajax

Date: 16th April 2019

Stadium: Allianz Stadium, Torino (Italy)

Event: UEFA

Start Time: 21:00 (UTC/GMT+2, local time) Live Stream: Watch Here

Channels to watch Juventus vs Ajax live streaming Official free online

The interesting and most sought-after match between Juventus and Ajax will be telecasted on some channels. But here we bring you some of the best channels where you can enjoy the match to its fullest without any interruption. So, with these channels enjoy the hassle-free matches and see who wins.

United Kingdom: BT Sport 3

United States: B/R Live USA

Italy: Sky Sport Uno

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal; Veronica TV

Canada: DAZN

ESPN: – Official Channel

The ESPN is the Official channel to watch the live action between Juventus Vs. Ajax. With ESPN + live games can be streamed, check the latest scores. You can also watch the highlights of the best of sports with ESPN.

ESPN+ was launched on April 12th in 2018. It is priced at $49.99 as the annual price.

Premier sports 1

The match between Juventus and Ajax can be watched on Premier Sports 1. It is a sports-dedicated channel for the football fans in the UK. Premier Sports telecast some of the biggest football matches from around the world

It is watched via satellite, cable, and IPTV. It can also be streamed live and on-demand on its digital platform the Premier Player. The cost of the channel is £9.99 a month for new customers. For Sky Sports users, there is also an option for a video pass which is £99 for the season.

Sky Sports Serie A

You can watch Juventus Vs. Ajax on Sky Sports UEFA. It has acquired the rights to broadcast the matches of the Italian UEFA in Italy.

This package also includes repeat telecast of the matches. Fans can also watch the match on the go. The Sky Sports app can be downloaded on a compatible mobile device either on App store for IOS and google play for Android devices.

Sky Uno

Fans in Italy can watch Juventus take on Ajax on the Sky Uno. It has a great quality of the live streaming of all the UEFA matches and much more.

Sky Uno has the Cattelan at the start. It caters various shows like MasterChef Italy. Priced at £5 a month it also has a free trial period.

DAZN

Canadian football fans can watch Juventus Vs. Ajax match on the DAZN. It is the home for the top sporting events in the world, including NFL, MLS, Bellator, and MLB.

It comes at a price of $ 20 a month and $ 150 a year. It also has a one-month free trial period.

Live on Sling Orange

Fans can watch Juventus vs Ajax live from the broadcast on ESPN and ESPN2 with a free 7-day trial. You can enjoy the live streaming service of Sling Orange on Windows 10, Chrome browser on Windows, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, and tablets.

A horde of channels is available on Sling Orange such as ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN 3, BBC America, Bloomberg, Cartoon Network, CNN, Comedy Central, Disney Channel, El Rey Network, HGTV, History Channel, IFC, Lifetime, Local Now, Newsy, TBS, TNT, Travel Channel ETC. So, don’t miss the chance to see Juventus and Ajax in a face-off on Wednesday.

Juventus vs Ajax Live Stream Reddit Soccerstreams

Millions are already planning to watch Juventus vs Ajax live stream on Reddit. There will be lot of subreddits available to post official and free links to the game. Always select official channels as you will find lot of low quality links in Reddit. Search for Soccerstreams subreddit and get coverage options.

VPN Services

We have got solutions for you where you can use VPN’s to have access to the game’s channel using your streaming service. Though you may find tons of VPN brands over the Internet, choosing the correct one can become difficult.

We have picked the best VPN brand for you so that you can peacefully watch football from your home’s comfort.

Juventus vs Ajax live streaming Reddit

Reddit is a free platform to watch and get free links to any soccer games. Check out for Ajax vs Juventus live stream subreddits and get quality links to watch the game from any devices in HD quality.

Juventus vs. Ajax Lineups Confirmed

Check out the confirmed team squad of Juventus vs. Ajax for UEFA Champions League below.

Juventus

Szczesny; Cancelo, Bonucci, Rugani, Alex Sandro; Bentancur, Pjanic, Matuidi; Bernardeschi, Mandzukic (C), Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ajax

Onana; Veltman, De Ligt (C), Blind, Tagliafico; Van de Beek, Frenkie de Jong, Schöne; Ziyech, Tadic, Neres.

Conclusion

With these channels and digital platforms are available to cater to every fan of football. So, dust off your jersey and pull up the socks for a fun-packed match slated between two ace Italian teams this Wednesday.