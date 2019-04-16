Jonathan Marchessault plays funny prank on goalie Marc-Andre Fleury

Part of what makes the Vegas Golden Knights so great is the camaraderie among teammates. They keep it light on and off the ice, and they really do appear to have fun playing with one another.

The Knights had a funny moment during Tuesday’s morning skate, when Jonathan Marchessault pranked goalie Marc-Andre Fleury. Marchessault hid Fleury’s sticks, and sure didn’t make it easy on the team’s netminder, as far as finding them went.

Jonathan Marchessault hid Fleury’s sticks before morning skate That’s a dangerous game to play, Marchy… pic.twitter.com/n28FFvygaF — x-Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) April 16, 2019

Everyone loves a good game of hide-and-go seek. Marchessault had better watch out, though, as Fleury is known for being one of the best pranksters in the NHL. Revenge appears imminent.