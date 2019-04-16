Look: Noah Syndergaard caught using sticky substance during game

Mets flamethrower Noah Syndergaard is one of the best pitchers in Major League Baseball, so what fans witnessed during a recent game has really been put under the microscope.

Syndergaard took the mound against the Phillies on Monday night, and while he had a pour outing, it did appear that he was trying to do whatever he could to gain an advantage agains the Phillies sluggers.

He was shown at one point with a foreign substance between his index and middle fingers, that sure looked to resemble pine tar.

Hey @Noahsyndergaard, what ya putting on those two fingers? Something to prevent giving up 5 earned? pic.twitter.com/T6XRTk4ig4 — Made For Philly (@MadeForPhilly) April 16, 2019

It didn’t really help him anyway, as he was shelled, giving up nine hits and five earned runs in the game.