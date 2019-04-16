Look: Noah Syndergaard caught using sticky substance during game

Mets flamethrower Noah Syndergaard is one of the best pitchers in Major League Baseball, so what fans witnessed during a recent game has really been put under the microscope.
Syndergaard took the mound against the Phillies on Monday night, and while he had a pour outing, it did appear that he was trying to do whatever he could to gain an advantage agains the Phillies sluggers.
He was shown at one point with a foreign substance between his index and middle fingers, that sure looked to resemble pine tar.
It didn’t really help him anyway, as he was shelled, giving up nine hits and five earned runs in the game.
