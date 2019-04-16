Travel tip: what to do in Tanzania

Tanzania is an African country that offers a multitude of attractions for the most varied traveler profiles. The country is home to the highest mountain in Africa, home to the most famous wildlife parks and has paradisiacal beaches, with turquoise water, breathtaking to anyone. In Tanzania you will still find super friendly people and a rich cultural diversity that will surely enchant you by the country. For that is exactly what has happened to us. We joined Tanzania Safari tours and we found many interesting things.



See this post the 5 main attractions of Tanzania

1 – Zanzibar



The number one item on our list could not be any other: the paradisiacal Zanzibar and its turquoise blue water beaches. It’s good that we were not very lucky, because we only caught cloudy days on the island. Zanzibar has many beautiful beaches, but our favorites were: Michamvi, Pingwe, Paje, Kizimkazi and Jambiani. We did not get to go to the northern part of the island, but they say the beaches there are beautiful too. And the nightlife is quite hectic.



2 – Stone Town (Zanzibar)



UNESCO heritage since the year 2000, Stone Town is a city that stopped in time. Its medieval air, its architecture and the charm of its beautiful and imposing doors made us fall in love with the city. Exploring Stone Town is a must-have for anyone going to Zanzibar. Incidentally, the stop is even obligatory, since the ferry that connects the mainland (Dar es Salaam) to the island stops in the city.



Sun setting in Stone Town



Do you like rock? If your answer is yes, know that in Stone Town you will be able to stay in the house where Freddie Mercury lived, and which today has been transformed into a hotel.

3 – The Masai people



We always try to prioritize the contact with the local people, with the residents of the places we visit. Far beyond the tourist attractions of the countries, we really like to know who the people are, what are their customs and beliefs. For us, this kind of contact makes the experience of traveling the world even richer! And it was thus, attracted by this desire to know new cultures that we had the unique opportunity to visit an authentic Masai tribe in Tanzania. The Masai (or Maasai) are an African ethnic group of semi-nomadic, inhabiting southern Kenya and northern Tanzania. They are the people well known for their appearance and especially for their customs. Who has never seen them on any National Geographic show jumping high in their traditional red fabrics?



4 – Mount Kilimanjaro



At 5,895 meters above sea level, Mount Kilimanjaro is the highest mountain in Africa, which makes it very popular among mountaineers around the world. The mountain is composed of three peaks: Shira, Kibo and Mawenzi, being the Uhuru peak, at the edge of the Kibo crater, the highest. Climbing this dormant volcanic mountain is no easy task. We, being sedentary and thinking we were not properly prepared, decided not to risk it. However, after we left Tanzania we ended up meeting a number of travelers who climbed Kilimanjaro even without much experience.



5 – Serengeti National Park



The Serengeti has been a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1981. It is a giant park. It is about 15,000 km2 of savannah, full of wildlife. The park is one of the biggest national parks in the world.



If you have never done a safari in life and are thinking about where the ideal place would be, do not hesitate.