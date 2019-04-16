TWEETCAP REBOOT: Pens Get Swept Edition

If there was ever a time to bring back Rich’s old TweetCap for one night and one night only, the most fitting time would have to be in the form of the Penguins getting swept in the first round to the goddamn Islanders.

And, folks, are we in for a ride. Let’s go.

tbqh I'm probably not even gonna watch the game tonight. — Morgan (@mport56) April 16, 2019

good news everyone the pens are definitely winning tonight and also it’s truckmonth — rich (@atrichmiller) April 16, 2019

They didn’t. But it is truckmonth. Important perspective to maintain.

Pregame

Galaxy brain shit kicking us off coming out of Long Island. This Greg guy should stick to being a “broadcaster on lacrosse talk radio.”

Whatever the fuck that means.

Could totally see the stripes being against the #isles 2n, the poster boy and the best team in the league about to be swept on the same night no way can the league have that, I hope #CBj pulls it off, that way the #isles do the same we can all eat bitch lasagnA — gary sanchez (@garysanchezjr) April 16, 2019

In the end, Gretz had this all pegged during warmups. We didn’t listen. We. Didn’t. Listen.

Have you ever heard a techno remix of Enter Sandman? Because I now have. — Adam Gretz (@AGretz) April 16, 2019

Some different warmup tunes tonight for the Penguins. Have heard Disturbed (Down With the Sickness), AC/DC (Back in Black), Motley Crue (Kickstart My Heart) and Papa Roach (Last Resort) so far. — Jason Mackey (@JMackeyPG) April 16, 2019

Also Dan had this pegged before Game 1. Again, listening is something none of us did.

Were they told what's going to happen once they get there — Jed (@Jedidiah412) April 16, 2019

not a huge believer in omens, but during that intro, @ATTSportsNetPIT just played my most hated band of all time, Atreyu — Justin (@thee_best_smart) April 16, 2019

The music told the story. Music: Actually bad now.

First Period

Whatever happens. Happens. The sun will eat us all one day. Go Pens. pic.twitter.com/eZ1LAMKC7L — Morgan (@mport56) April 16, 2019

Puck drop. Game on.

Took just 35 seconds. Guentzel, baby. 1-0 Pens.

Jake Awake — Matt Taylor (@Matt_Taylor66) April 16, 2019

NOT DEAD YET — Mike Darnay (@MikeDarnay) April 16, 2019

Hot take: Lehner gets pulled tonight — JF (@HopintheCordoba) April 16, 2019

Narrator: He didn’t.

Let’s not give up a goal in the next minute, now — 𝗝𝗮𝘀 (@j_a155) April 16, 2019

congrats to the islanders on their goal in the next minute or two — Alex (@alb_971) April 16, 2019

It would take just 1:34 lmao.

Me when Eberle has the puck pic.twitter.com/tZGdqb0s3I — ︽✵︽ captain marinara ︽✵︽ (@rockcandy87) April 16, 2019

Jordan Eberle, my goodness. A goal per game so far this postseason and he ties the game 1-1. Barzal and Mayfield assist #Isles pic.twitter.com/21gm5WsqRb — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) April 16, 2019

And, of course, it was Letang that made the mistake to set it up. DJ, heat up them takes.

Trading Letang should be on the table. Won Cup without him. Better record without him this year. More structured without him. Really good player, not irreplaceable. — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) April 16, 2019

Heat: Brought.

Why is this team stupid — Meesh (@HockeyMeesh) April 16, 2019

Impossible to say, but the Pens would get a powerplay not long later at least, right?

Here's Barzal's two hand slash to Dumoulin's bicep. Dumo was giving him the business down low, but you cannot swing your stick like this regardless of what body part it connects with pic.twitter.com/tmncLGfH5P — geor mormont (@G_Off817) April 17, 2019

Dumoulin was bleeding. Ref gave him the "go away" hand wave. — Josh Yohe (@JoshYohe_PGH) April 17, 2019

Wrong. It would go as expected. See also: Meesh’s tweet.

This power play is going really well. — PensBurgh (@Pensburgh) April 17, 2019

Penguins came oh-so-close to getting a shot on goal during that power play. OK. not really … — Dave Molinari (@MolinariPG) April 17, 2019

Pens in 8 — David “Deep State” Pumpkins, MD/PhD (Influencee) (@AceOfCrame) April 17, 2019

This series is my hell — Smitty (@Z23smitty) April 17, 2019

Incredible pass in front and the goal makes it 2-1 Isles #wpxi — Alby Oxenreiter (@albyox) April 17, 2019

literally all gudbranson has to do here is go to the front of the net and stop. that's it. that breaks up the centering pass if it comes there https://t.co/sB91g7IwOX — geor mormont (@G_Off817) April 17, 2019

2-1 Islanders.

Second Period

By the time that shot made it 2-1, you knew the Pens weren’t scoring again.

Not-even-that-bold prediction: Mike Sullivan won't be the Penguins coach on Christmas Day 2019. — Chris Mueller (@ChrisMuellerPGH) April 17, 2019

Pens have the championship coach. I want players that fucking listen to him — Bioshock (@BioshockLGP) April 17, 2019

Jack Johnson makes me miss Matt Hunwick — Cass (@rheasripIeys) April 17, 2019

Trade Jack Johnson to open up the cap space to sign our hunk friend. Who says no? We don’t and NEITHER SHOULD YOU.

Matt Cullen is playing like the men's league player he'll be tomorrow. — DJ Gallo (@DJGalloEtc) April 17, 2019

We wouldn’t invite him to fill for our teams.

Kuhnhackl is called for holding on Guentzel. #Pens to the power play with 12:05 left in the 2nd. -MC — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) April 17, 2019

Pens would end up back on the powerplay with a chance to tie it up. Again, it’d go as expected.

Crosby hits the post. Lehner was looking the other way. — Wes Crosby (@OtherNHLCrosby) April 17, 2019

The Penguins are literally never scoring again. pic.twitter.com/PMy7a9z0gJ — geor mormont (@G_Off817) April 17, 2019

Islanders are back to full strength. Penguins have scored on all but nine of their 10 power plays in this series. — Dave Molinari (@MolinariPG) April 17, 2019

After the kill, Psychopath Playoff Patric Hornqvist showed up to try to do an actual murder kill.

Hornqvist is nuts pic.twitter.com/ta34mBrLhS — geor mormont (@G_Off817) April 17, 2019

RIP HIS NECK TATTOO OFF — Peep (@PeepsBurgh) April 17, 2019

Marlins Man, I know you're busy at the game but i also know you're a big supporter of the troop. This is my brother who passed away last year in Afghanistan. A retweet would mean a lot. pic.twitter.com/90nyi6Wizk — Bitcoin Morpheus (@BTCMorpheus) April 17, 2019

The troop’s would of never let this series end up like this.

The Pens aren’t scoring another goal ever again. — Smitty (@Z23smitty) April 17, 2019

They just would of never let this happen either.

Cizikas with a gutless cup check on Crosby. Normal pic.twitter.com/5F0D3qKBkx — geor mormont (@G_Off817) April 17, 2019

Or this.

Oh, and it’s not like the Islanders weren’t playing with a short bench or anything. Remember this, it’s important when they lose 3-1.

Stats after 40 minutes of play ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/X5ucKT4pEX — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) April 17, 2019

Pens either aren’t scoring again until October, or winning 4-2 in regulation. There’s no in between. — brandon (@bmf919) April 17, 2019

Spoiler Alert: it’d be October.

Ok guys, I’m home and can watch the third. You’re welcome. — Pat Damp (@SynonymForWet) April 17, 2019

Fantastic.

Third Period

Game wasn’t even over yet before Bucci brought some brain genius silky sauce buckets mitts to the table.

i pray for patience during trying times when not smart people say not smart things pic.twitter.com/cgQXwb43eX — Mike Darnay (@MikeDarnay) April 17, 2019

Fortunately, the timing worked out that we could all tune into the cleanup job in Columbus.

Gonna go watch CBJ eliminate Tampa brb — adam (@amc424) April 17, 2019

Back to Penguins.

Has Jack Johnson ever won a 1:1 puck in his life? — jon bon brovi (@Coutsey) April 17, 2019

Imagine if Derrick Brassard would’ve just been good? — brandon (@bmf919) April 17, 2019

Shit shit no we fucked up take us back. Do not like.

what a ridiculous sport we devote so much of our time to watching and talking about online — Local Man (@Whoabot) April 17, 2019

Okay good that’s better.

Back to the Pens…

It’s been lost a bit in the #Pens mediocre performance, but Robin Lehner has been outstanding. — Alan Saunders (@ASaunders_PGH) April 17, 2019

Goddamnit. Can we go back to Columbus? The cannon is better than this.

Right after the Islanders go back to full strength, Bjugstad takes a tripping penalty. Now they'll head to the man-advantage with 11:53 left. -MC — Pens Inside Scoop (@PensInsideScoop) April 17, 2019

Or you could spend most of your time struggling to get out of you end clean. Either one is cool I guess. =/ https://t.co/sv3GmbZnFw — Eric Majeski (@LGP_netwolf) April 17, 2019

Pretty convinced that the Pens are going to tie this game, only to surrender the lead 90 seconds later. — Chris Mueller (@ChrisMuellerPGH) April 17, 2019

This would’ve been fitting.

I think it might be time for Hornqvist to pick a fight with Trotz. — Bill Crawford (@dveBillCrawford) April 17, 2019

Couldn’t have hurt, right? Take the head off the rat and it can’t trap anymore. That’s a normal saying that human people say out loud.

Watching This Third Period pic.twitter.com/eqAhRPVxq8 — BIG BOB (@FSBigBob) April 17, 2019

Pittsburgh's Pro Sports team's ranked by W%. 1) Pirates (.600)

2) Steelers (.594)

3) Penguins (.536) *hides* — Jim Rosati (@northsidenotch) April 17, 2019

What the hell is this city.

Six minutes left in the season…

Just pull Murray now…. — Tired and Jaded (@Rick_City) April 17, 2019

Fuck — B (@thenaitch) April 17, 2019

I had a hard time with doing one. https://t.co/ihDzXnGXf4 — Jesse Marshall (@jmarshfof) April 17, 2019

Evergreen Jesse.

DO SOMETHING — PensBurgh (@Pensburgh) April 17, 2019

The #Pens could be 5:00 away from a sixth straight loss in the playoffs. — Wes Crosby (@OtherNHLCrosby) April 17, 2019

Remember when Tom Kuhnhackl was just a more mobile Cardboard Orpik that meowed? pic.twitter.com/nWbfDOsK9x — geor mormont (@G_Off817) April 17, 2019

This is how it ends, isn't it? — x-Dwan (@dwancherry) April 17, 2019

Yes.

I dont feel so good mister stark — Jay (@queenjaynine) April 17, 2019

At least we weren't the first to get swept. — x-Dwan (@dwancherry) April 17, 2019

Glass half full mode.

Goalie pulled. Extra skater on:

Gudbranson’s stick breaking there feels like the series in a nutshell. — Sam Werner (@sjwerner11) April 17, 2019

erik gudbranson's broken stick cancelling out an icing is a little poetic for the end of this penguins season — gav (@avolosk) April 17, 2019

Sid passed up 2 shots in that last sequence. Gotta put them on night right now and ask questions later. — Casey Shea (@SheaVedIce) April 17, 2019

there's a skunk outside of my house and it still doesn't stink as bad as these last 45 seconds — geor mormont (@G_Off817) April 17, 2019

The Islanders score on the empty net. Pittsburgh trails 3-1. — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) April 17, 2019

pens are like your fav cousin but they’re going through some shit after graduating college. so you don’t wanna go out with them rn bc they drink too much and embarrass you. — devv stark (@devinnnc) April 17, 2019

god was simply on the islanders side. no other explanation — Chet Smoterich-Barr (@Mouserat_stan) April 17, 2019

Pens really needed the Troops to counter this. Shameful that they didn’t think of them.

Series.

Post Game thoughts

Let it all out, fam.

Congrats to the Pittsburgh Penguins for winning as many games as the Lightning and Senators? https://t.co/trTwShcVeE — Ian Altenbaugh (@IanAltenbaugh) April 17, 2019

Crosby and the Pens going home in four straight is the craziest NHL sweep I've seen in minutes. — Down Goes Brown (@DownGoesBrown) April 17, 2019

Sure the Penguins got swept, but LOOK OVER THERE AT THE LIGHTNING. — Steve Braband (@stevebraband) April 17, 2019

I hate the Islanders. I hope the Canes advance and destroy them. I even hope the Caps destroy them. No… wait…. I hope they make the conference final and are beaten by John Tavares. — Tired and Jaded (@Rick_City) April 17, 2019

free from the stress of our dear boys, I can now fully savor the implosion of any and all other teams in the playoffs pic.twitter.com/1TaXIjo4uD — Katie (@dameofscones) April 17, 2019

Underrated part of this all. It’s refreshing. Don’t @ us.

Bring the booze, though.

Paul Steigerwald is probably ordering shots of Crown right now — Mike Darnay (@MikeDarnay) April 17, 2019

The Penguins may have lost tonight, but let’s remember to put things in perspective:

Several hikers fell to their death tonight trying to drink shitty whiskey — RandyBaumann (@DVERandy) April 17, 2019

wishing sidney crosby a relaxing summer and hoping he gets to indulge in exactly one (1) seasoned chicken breast — audrey bowler (@aud_bowler) April 17, 2019

And, perhaps the most important thing…

Thank you for making the playoffs and getting us to Game of Thrones season, Pens — Meesh (@HockeyMeesh) April 17, 2019

Mario, guide us.

that about sums it up pic.twitter.com/B4ceYzPXVf — geor mormont (@G_Off817) April 17, 2019

Welp. Okay then. Take us away, Amy.

Deuces.