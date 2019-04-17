5 VETERAN PLAYERS ESTIMATED TO PLAY THEIR LAST SEASON IN IPL 2019

IPL from the past 11 years has been a productive source of opportunity for many new talents. This year too, IPL 2019 has launched new faces like Varun Chakravarty, Rookies, Shimron Hetmyer, Sam Curran, Mitchell Santner, and Ashton Turner. While the IPL fans would love to witness the fresh performance from these new talents, unfortunately, they might have to bid a goodbye to some of their favorite players.

The 2019 IPL seems to be ruled more by the youngsters on an average compared to the aged players. Hence considering the age factor, these are the 5 players who might be playing in IPL league for the last time in 2019.

Yuvraj Singh

He is an outstanding striker in the Indian cricket team and is renowned for his comebacks. But, his overall performance in IPL league is not up to the mark and the poorest was in 2018 which made Kings XI Punjab release him. This year too in the IPL auction, he did not have any bidding in the entire first round until Mumbai Indians bought him for Rs.1 crore. Considering all these factors, you might expect the 37-year-old most favorite cricketer of India to play for the last time in the 2019 season.

Chris Gayle

He is a ferocious batsman to score a whopping 3994 runs in 111 innings in the IPL league till date and has set the second highest record for international batsmen in IPL. Last year too, he gave a brilliant performance for Kings XI Punjab due to which he is currently playing for the team in 2019 as well. He gave his best performance in the IPL leagues of 2011 to 13 but after that, he somewhat lacked consistency. Considering his overall performance rate and age progressing to 40 next year, the senior Jamaican player most probably will be playing the last IPL season in 2019.

Harbhajan Singh

He is someone who has been there from the beginning of IPL season with overall good performance. Being an excellent spinner, Harbhajan played for 10 years consistently for Mumbai Indian but in the 11th IPL season, he was bought for CSK. In the last year 2018 IPL, he had plenty of playing opportunities after Kedar Jadhav was injured. But, considering the age factor of this excellent spinner, we might see the 38-year-old veteran cricketer playing his last season in IPL 2019.

Shane Watson

He is one of the great performers in IPL playing for CSK. If you see his performance records, it is brilliant with 555 runs from 15 games in 2018 and an outstanding strike rate of 154.59. He is basically an all-rounder and a treasure of CSK team in IPL. His performance is absolutely flawless but, the veteran cricketer is turning 37 years. Considering the age factor, and IPL’s interest tilting towards young cricketers, Shane Watson can be the one to play his last season in IPL 2019.

Imran Tahir

He is another jewel player of CSK which is an outstanding spin bowler. He played in two seasons for Delhi Daredevils and two for RSP. He is currently playing for CSK and is considered as the best bowler in the world for T20 series. He is tremendous and known for his passionate attitude. But considering his age closing to 40 years, he is too senior for the IPL leagues. Hence you might not see him anymore from the next year IPL seasons