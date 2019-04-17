Can EYE go 0-13 with my Eagles MACH 10?

Yes I can. But here goes anyway:
- Garrett Bradbury, G/C, NC State
- Miles Sanders, RB, Penn State
- Ross Pierschbacher, OL/C, Alabama
- Porter Gustin, DE, USC
- Jordan Ta’amu, QB, Ole Miss
- Gary Johnson, LB, Texas
- Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson
- Dalton Risner, OL, Kansas State
- Mike Edwards, S, Kentucky
- Mitch Hyatt, OL, Clemson
As for my “MACH 5” bonus selection of undrafted players who will be signed by the Eagles:
- Vic Wharton III, WR, California
- Brian Wallace, OT, Arkansas
- Jeremy McDuffie, S, Duke
- Parker Hesse, DE, Iowa
- Vince Papale Jr., WR/ST, Delaware
As usual, I tried to cover all the bases— anticipating trade-ups, trade-backs, what other teams ahead of and behind the Eagles in draft pick sequence are looking for. And as usual, I will be on the outside looking in.
The NFL schedule will be officially released Wednesday night. What we know already about the Eagles’ schedule on Wednesday morning:
HOME: Dallas Cowboys, Washington Redskins, New York Giants, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Seattle Seahawks
AWAY: Dallas Cowboys, Washington Redskins, New York Giants, Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay Packers, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Atlanta Falcons
To pass the time, a lot of sportswriters are playing the “who was the best player ever to wear that uniform number?” game… It’s a little bit silly to me because it’s so difficult to compare players across different eras and generations.
Looking at some older Eagles rosters from days gone by, I prefer to simply commemorate players associated with a uni number whom we may have forgotten:
#1 Happy Feller, K, 1971 (my fave player name of all time!)
#2 Mike Horan, P, 1984-85
#3 Jack Concannon, QB, 1964-66
#4 Max Runager, P, 1979-83, 1989
#5 Jeff Feagles, P, 1990-93
#6 Bubby Brister, QB, 1993-94
#7 John Huarte, QB, 1968
#8 Paul McFadden, K, 1984-87
#9 Jim McMahon, QB, 1990-92
#10 King Hill, QB, 1961-68
You get the idea…I’m looking for just the right mix of talent and obscurity. I won’t bore you today with 89 more numbers. Maybe if the idea catches on I will do some more in ten-number segments during the spring and summer.
