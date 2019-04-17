Can EYE go 0-13 with my Eagles MACH 10?

Yes I can. But here goes anyway:

Garrett Bradbury, G/C, NC State Miles Sanders, RB, Penn State Ross Pierschbacher, OL/C, Alabama Porter Gustin, DE, USC Jordan Ta’amu, QB, Ole Miss Gary Johnson, LB, Texas Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson Dalton Risner, OL, Kansas State Mike Edwards, S, Kentucky Mitch Hyatt, OL, Clemson

As for my “MACH 5” bonus selection of undrafted players who will be signed by the Eagles:

Vic Wharton III, WR, California Brian Wallace, OT, Arkansas Jeremy McDuffie, S, Duke Parker Hesse, DE, Iowa Vince Papale Jr., WR/ST, Delaware

As usual, I tried to cover all the bases— anticipating trade-ups, trade-backs, what other teams ahead of and behind the Eagles in draft pick sequence are looking for. And as usual, I will be on the outside looking in.

The NFL schedule will be officially released Wednesday night. What we know already about the Eagles’ schedule on Wednesday morning:

HOME: Dallas Cowboys, Washington Redskins, New York Giants, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Seattle Seahawks

AWAY: Dallas Cowboys, Washington Redskins, New York Giants, Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay Packers, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Atlanta Falcons

To pass the time, a lot of sportswriters are playing the “who was the best player ever to wear that uniform number?” game… It’s a little bit silly to me because it’s so difficult to compare players across different eras and generations.

Looking at some older Eagles rosters from days gone by, I prefer to simply commemorate players associated with a uni number whom we may have forgotten:

#1 Happy Feller, K, 1971 (my fave player name of all time!)

#2 Mike Horan, P, 1984-85

#3 Jack Concannon, QB, 1964-66

#4 Max Runager, P, 1979-83, 1989

#5 Jeff Feagles, P, 1990-93

#6 Bubby Brister, QB, 1993-94

#7 John Huarte, QB, 1968

#8 Paul McFadden, K, 1984-87

#9 Jim McMahon, QB, 1990-92

#10 King Hill, QB, 1961-68

You get the idea…I’m looking for just the right mix of talent and obscurity. I won’t bore you today with 89 more numbers. Maybe if the idea catches on I will do some more in ten-number segments during the spring and summer.